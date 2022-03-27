Urbana's girls track team and Linganore's boys track team won team titles Saturday at the Urbana Invitational.
The Urbana girls racked up 139 points to comfortably win their home meet over second-place Middletown (74), while the Linganore boys accumulated 92 points to pull out the victory over second place Winston Churchill (81).
Tuscarora was fourth on the girls side with 65 points, while Oakdale was fifth with 57.5. On the boys side, Oakdale was third with 63, Frederick was fifth with 52.5 and Thomas Johnson was sixth with 49.
The champions for the victorious Urbana girls were Ivy Coldren in the 800 run (2:30.6), Fiona Agyekum in the shot put relay (39 feet, 3 inches), Samantha Heyison in the discus relay (113-10), as well as the 1,600 sprint-medley relay (4:33.26) and the shuttle-hurdle relay (1:03.86).
For the Linganore boys, Jack Sears won the 1,600 (4:28.75) and the 800 (2:03.47).
Other local individual champions included, TJ's Sean Snody in the 100-meter dash (11.34 seconds), Oakdale's Nicholas Redman in the discus relay (131 feet, 9 inches), Tuscarora's Edwin Niemandt in the high-jump relay (8-10), Middletown's Jonathan Richards in the long-jump relay (20-4 3/4), Walkersville's Jonathan Hombach in the pole-vault relay (12 feet) and Frederick's Adam Moezaw in the shot-put relay (46-1) in the boys meet.
In the girls meet, the individual champions from the county were Middletown's Hayley Lucido in the 400 dash (1:00.95) and Ava Allen in the triple-jump relay (35-9 1/4), Thomas Johnson's Elisa Ramos in the pole-vault relay (11 feet) and Linganore's Juliana Nardini in the high-jump relay (5-1).
Softball
Thomas Johnson 10, Liberty 0, 5 innings
Briyana Wright had a double, triple and drove in three runs to power the Patriots' offense. Jordan Gugliuzza had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for TJ.
On the mound, Andrea Larson struck out six and allowed only two hits for the Patriots.
Baseball
Maryland School for the Deaf dropped both games of a doubleheader to Massanutten Military Academy. The score of the first game was 7-6 and the score of the second game was 14-3.
Ethan Sheppeck had a pair of hits and scored three times over the two games for MSD. He also stole five bases. Zeke Ortiz, Elian Zfati and Nathan Sheppeck each finished with one hit for the Orioles.
Men's Lacrosse
Hood 11, FDU-Florham 10, OT
The Hood College men's lacrosse team survived an overtime thriller against Farleigh-Dickinson University-Florham.
Robbie Wiley led the Blazer attack with three goals, including the game winning goal. Owen McDermott and Jackson Hand scored twice each. McDermott also added a team-high three assists. Kyle Scott, Aidan Gilsdorf, Rio Muldoon and Michael Hilliard added one goal apiece.
Garrett Hitchens picked up a team-high 11 ground balls and went 13-16 in the faceoff circle.
Sammy Patnaik led the defense with two caused turnovers. Alex Dudziak recorded nine saves and two ground balls.
Mount St. Mary's 14, Sacred Heart 13
The Mountaineers earned their first Northeast Conference win of the season.
Noah Daniels scored a career-high four goals, while Connor McMahan had three goals and tallied an assist to lead the Mount.
Women's Lacrosse
Montclair State 17, Hood 5
The Blazers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Rebecca Turner, Jess Lyons Liz Connelly, Mackenzi Wright and Katy Przybocki each scored a goal for Hood.
Bryant 14, Mount St. Mary's 10
The Bulldogs shut out the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter. Dani Donoghue had a career-high six points with five goals and one assist, while Zoe Hurlburt added three goals and one assist for the Mountaineers. The Mount outshot the Bulldogs 31-27, but Bryant had a slight lead in shots on goal, 21-20.
Kenna Kaut led the way for Bryant with five goals and one assist, Skylar Simmonds had three goals and two assists, while Cassidy Burns had four assists.
Madison Bradley made seven saves for the Mountaineers, while Sam Centofante made ten saves for the Bulldogs.
College Softball
Hood College's Jocelyn Pfleiger and Rachel Benden hit back-to-back, two-out home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Blazers' picked up up a 9-8 walk-off win in the opener. The softball team completed the sweep of Alvernia with a 12-4 win in five innings in game two.
Pfleiger homered in the sixth and seventh innings for her first career two-homer game. The first-year student had a monster afternoon, going 5-for-8 with two homers, a double and five runs batted in.
Benden, who hit the walk-off homer in game one, ended the day 2-for-6 with a homer, three RBIs and three walks.
Alyssa Walters finished 3-for-6 with a double and two walks.
Gottleib pitched a complete game for the win in game one. She allowed four earned runs and struck out seven. Gottleib was charged with 11 hits and a walk. At the plate, she went 3-for-6, scored three runs and drove in three.
After her heroics as a hitter in the opener, Benden picked up the win with a complete game in the nightcap. She struck out four in five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks.
Mount sweeps Wagner
Mount St. Mary's used a late rally in the second game to sweep today's Northeast Conference doubleheader over visiting Wagner on a cold and windy afternoon at Our Lady of the Meadows Field.
The Mount took the opening game of the twinbill by the score of 5-1 before rallying from a four-run seventh-inning deficit to secure an improbable 5-4 win in nine innings in the nightcap. Abigayle Perry led the way for the Mount (9-14, 3-2 NEC) going 5-for-9 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI in the two-game sweep.
College Baseball
The visiting Hood College baseball team dropped both games of the doubleheader to 13th-ranked Salisbury University by scores of 13-5 and 8-0.
Jacob Saylor, AJ Haines, Matt Schopf and Tyler Schwarzman each drove in a run in the first game for Hood.
