TRACK AND FIELD
Class 4A West Regional
The Urbana girls won the regional team title with ease, beating second-place Clarksburg 154.5-74 at Seneca Valley High School.
Urbana’s boys placed second in the team standings with 96 points. Champion Seneca Valley had 154.
Champions for Urbana’s girls were: Angeline Amefia, 100 hurdles (14.39); Divine Bamgboye, 300 hurdles (45.70); Samantha Heyison, discus (124-0) and shot put (36-0); Felicia Siewe, long jump (17-06.75); Bailey Smith, pole vault (11-06); and the 4x400 relay team of Angeline Amefia, Cameron Vu, Keira Mistry and Bamgboye (4:03.12).
Other state qualifiers for the Hawks girls were: Bamgboye, 100 and 100 hurdles; Angeline Amefia, 400 and long jump; Siewe, 100 hurdles; Ivy Coldren, 3,200; the 4x100 relay team of Aurianna Gladden, Elliana Gyamfi, Ava Duerr and Janine Amefia; the 4x200 relay team of Haley Smith, Vu, Gyamfi and Mistry; Daniela Delgado, pole vault; Roshna Vijayan, pole vault; Janine Amefia, triple jump.
Winners for Urbana’s boys were: Kean Tanyi-Tang, 200 (22.21); and the 4x400 relay team of Shelton Davis, Jordan Sofon, Tanyi-Tang, Juan Carlos (3:23.76).
Other state qualifiers for the Hawks boys were: Tanyi-Tang, 400; Anthony Verdi, 3,200; Ethan Madraymootoo, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Davis, 300 hurdles; the 4x100 relay team of Ishola Odegbile, Tanyi-Tang, Juan Carlos Barberena, Sofon; the 4x200 relay team of Madraymootoo, Barberena, Odegbile and Sofon; the 4x800 relay team of Markcus Hobson-Garcia, Korey Kauflin, Collin Patterson and Verdi; and Aaron Humes, shot put.
Class 2A West
Middletown’s boys and girls both finished a Frederick County-best third in the team standings at Oakland Mills.
The host Scorpions won the boys and girls team crowns.
In the girls meet, Middletown champions were Erin McQuitty in the 1,600 (5:14.98) and Ava Allen in the pole vault (12-06)
In the boys meet, Frederick County’s two champions were both from Walkersville, Derick Tossah in the shot put (46-02) and Jaden Sasu in the triple jump (44-08).
Middletown boys who qualified for the state meet were: the 4x200 relay team of La’Derek O’Neal, Joseph Frizzell, Nanjo Levec and Levi Zilneus; the 4x400 relay team of Frizzell, Quinn Sullivan, Matthew Kelsey and Zilneus; Cameron Brown, shot put; Zilneus, high jump; Thomas Stokes, pole vault; Hudson Smith, pole vault; and Levec, triple jump, long jump and high jump.
Other Walkersville boys who qualified for the state meet were: the 4x100 relay team of Shane Fawehinmi, Nathaniel Crosse, Sasu and Aidan Simmons; Sasu, long jump; Simmons, 100; the 4x200 relay team of Patrick Word, Mason Worley, Crosse and Simmons; and Darius Eubank, long jump.
Other Middletown girls who qualified for the state meet were: Hayley Lucido, 400; McQuitty, 3,200; Allen, 100 hurdles, triple jump and long jump; Doxa Babatunde, 100 hurdles; the 4x400 relay team of Kaylee Franklin, Lillian Hoyt, Corinne Sullivan and Lucido; the 4x800 relay team of Franklin, McQuitty, Phoebe Manalo and Sullivan; Walkersville’s Orlane Tossah qualified for the state meet in shot put and discus.
TENNIS
Class 4A West Tournament
Urbana players captured three regional titles, and the Hawks won the team title.
Regional champs for Urbana were Shloka Tambat in girls singles, Javin Ahuja and Rahul Harish in boys doubles and Meredith Flynn and Claire Kim in girls doubles.
Maxwell Liu (boys singles) and Lauren Broder and Mihir Mahadev (mixed doubles) were finalists for Urbana after winning semifinals matches.
Class 3A West Tournament
The regional finals will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the here are the championship matchups.
Nicholas Novitski (Oakdale) vs. Tyler Ferguson (TJ) in boys singles; Madison Warren (TJ) vs. Francesca Martin (Tuscarora) in girls singles; Caleb Wernau/Nick Rengen (Oakdale) vs. Luke Demers/Tyler Sokol (South Hagerstown) in boys doubles; Amanda Frushour/Riley Troxell (South Hagerstown) vs. Ellie Finn/Annie Smith (North Hagerstown) in girls doubles; and Polina Burkhard/Scott Parker (Oakdale) vs. Prilanka Gupta/Ben Anspach (Tuscarora) in mixed doubles.
Here are Thursday’s results.
Boys Singles
Quarterfinals: Novitski (O) def. Nzouakeu (T) 6-0, 6-0; Ferguson (TJ) def. Maturi (F) 6-0, 6-1; Gadon (NH) def. McCarthy (SH) 4-6, 6-2, 10-7. Semifinals: Notivski (O) def. Weigand (L) 6-0, 6-0; Ferguson (TJ) def. Gadon (NH) 6-1, 6-1.
Girls Singles
Quarterfinals: Dhanireddy (L) def. Weaver (NH) 7-6 (9-7), 6-3; Razanakoto (F) def. Mills (SH) 5-7, 6-1, 10-8; Martin (T) def. Olson (O) 6-3, 6-3. Semifinals: Warren (TJ) def. Dhanireddy (L) 6-0, 6-0; Martin (T) def. Razanakoto (F) 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Boys Doubles
Quarterfinals: Wernau/Rengen (O) def. Hrelian/Razanakoto (F) 6-3, 6-2; Demers/Sokol (SH) def. Jones/Watts (NH) 6-2, 6-2; Vlha/Morris (L) def. Marquart/Quinnones (TJ) 6-1, 6-2. Semifinals: Wernau/Rengen (O) def. Mercier/Anspach (T) 6-1, 7-5; Demers/Sokol (SH) def. Vlha/Morris (L) 6-2, 6-3.
Girls Doubles
Quarterfinals: Frushour/Troxell (O) def. Pau/Phillips (F) default due to injury; Bora/Lombardo (TJ) def. Ki/Pepenel (T) 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-6; Finn/Smith (NH) def. Miller/Coblish (O) 6-2, 6-1. Semifinals: Frushour/Troxell (SH) def. Ham/Mandava (L) 6-1, 6-0; Finn/Smith (NH) def. Bora/Lombardo (TJ) 3-6, 7-5, 12-10.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals: Gupta/Anspach (T) def. Knight/Navarette (NH) 6-0, 6-2; Burkhard/Parker (O) def. Rasco/Runfola (SH) 6-3, 6-3; Korth/Jani (TJ) def. Sharma/Templeton (F) 6-4, 6-4. Semifinals: Gupta/Anspach (T) def. Worley/Smarick (L) 6-1, 6-2; Burkhard/Parker (O) def. Korth/Jani (TJ) 6-2, 6-1.
