The Urbana girls track and field team won the team championship at the Don Boyer Invitational Saturday at Middletown High School.
Throwers Fiona Agyekum (shot put, 41 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and Samantha Heyison (discus, 117-11), as well as the 4x100 relay team (50.72 seconds) captured their events for the Hawks. Agyekum’s winning mark was a personal best. She also finished second to Heyison in the discus.
The Urbana girls generated 102 points to take the team title. Middletown was second with 70.
Junior Hayley Lucido and sophomore Ava Allen each won two events for the Knights.
Lucido won the 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 59.56 seconds and the 800 run in 2:24.83 and was named the track athlete of the meet for the girls.
Allen, meanwhile, took the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.91 seconds and the pole vault with a height of 11-feet, 6 inches.
Oakland Mills won the boys meet with 137 points. Linganore finished third with 64, as the top-placing team from Frederick County.
Other events winners from Frederick County included Catoctin’s Brody Buffington in the boys 100 dash (a personal-best 10.78 seconds) and the long jump (a personal-best 22-5 1/2), Linganore’s Jack Sears in the boys 800 run (1:58.54), Oakdale’s Mason Scott in the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.19 seconds) and Sam Starrs in the boys pole vault (15-8) and Ellen Gill in the 300 hurdles (a personal-best 46.44 seconds).
Woodward Relays at Georgetown Prep
The Tuscarora girls took second place in the meet with 74 points.
Joelle Kimbembe contributed to victories in the long-jump relay and the triple-jump relay, while Patricia Mills had a hand in winning the long-jump relay, the shuttle-hurdle relay and the 300-hurdle relay.
Baseball
Urbana 10, Thomas Johnson, 5 inn.
Keegan Johnson struck out 15 batters and allowed only one hit over five scoreless innings for the Hawks.
Riley Smith had a three hits, including a triple, and scored three times for Urbana, while Brendan Yagesh hit a three-run home run.
Urbana 15, Frederik 2, 5 inn.
Riley Smith had a double and drove in three runs for Urbana, while Connor Roussel, Logan Janney, and Ryan Bennett each drove in a pair of runs for the Hawks.
Girls Lacrosse
Urbana 18, Tuscarora 9
No details for Urbana were provided.
Delaney Stup had four goals and Ariana Tucci added three for Tuscarora.
