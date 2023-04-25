BOYS LACROSSE
Middletown 7, Walkersville 4
Knights goalie Gavin Vierling recorded 10 saves on 14 shots Tuesday night in a tight win over the rival Lions.
Middletown’s leading scorer was Myles Sontz with four goals. Ryan McLister and Griffin Sheridan each had a goal and two assists. Jackson Bennett had a goal and an assist.
Ethan Guillott (two goals) and Brad Whitehouse (one goal, one assist) led the Lions. Ethan Patrick added a goal. Angelo Torres and Hayden Hanson each had an assist. Wil Muncy had nine saves.
Urbana 24, Thomas Johnson 1
Urbana’s leaders were Hunter Bryant (five goals), TJ Harne (four goals, one assist), Dylan Lange (three goals, two assists), Gavin McKay (two goals, three assists), Justin Humbert (two goals) and Brady Roberton (two goals, one assist).
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. John’s 18, The Park School 11
The Vikings extended their winning streak to 10 games, receiving four goals and three assists from Addison Scanlon.
Emelia Tippett, Payson Walker, Kaylee Storm and Kristina Hindle all had three goals. Maya Graham and Rylan Piccolo each had a goal and two assists. Grace Galanis led the Vikings with six draw controls.
Linganore 13, Tuscarora 5
No Linganore details were provided.
The Titans (4-5) had three two-point scorers in Ariana Tucci (two goals), Alyssa Hartis (two goals) and Delaney Stup (one goal, one assist). Samantha Miller made seven saves, while Brianna Amick made four in goal.
Middletown 18, Walkersville 9
No Middletown details were provided.
The Lions were led by Chloe Gaines (four goals), Natalie Meyer (one goal, three assists), Samantha McDonough (two goals), Skylar McDonough (one goal) and Claire McMurry (one goal). Goalie Ethel Wright made 12 saves.
Frederick 19, Baltimore Poly 3
The Cadets (7-2) had seven multi-point scorers, paced by Nicole Sibold (three goals, three assists) and Maddie Rydzewski (five goals, one assist).
Other leaders were Juls Brawner (four goals), Reagan Hattenberger (two goals, one assist), Abby Effland (one goal, two assists) and Lindsay DeLauder (two goals, one assist). Goalie Ari Harrilson made three saves.
Catoctin 15, Brunswick 4
The Cougars got five points from Rebekah Zentz (four goals, one assist) in the rout.
Other Catoctin leaders were Lauren Kelly (two goals, two assists), Phoenix Moore (three goals), Karlie Hood (two goals) and Alayna Kelly (two goals).
BASEBALL
Clear Spring 15, Brunswick 5, 6 innings
The Railroaders (5-8) produced 12 hits, but could not score enough runs.
Koltin Boyer went 3-for-4 and drove in a run for Brunswick. Teammates Jon Dysinger, Connor Mullaney and Nate Borawski each added two hits. Dysinger had an RBI.
Perry Hall Christian 13, MSD 3
The Orioles’ Luis Pufhan, Zion Ortiz and Calvin Traina each had a hit.
TENNIS
Boys
Brunswick 4, Frederick 1
Singles: Kennedy (B) def. Hrelian, 6-1, 6-2; Razahakoto (F) def. Allgaier, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern (B) def. Templeton/Maturi, 7-5, 6-4; Bobofchak/Adams (B) def. Lewis/Bugg, 7-6, 6-1; Boyer/Jospeh (B) def. Pan/Davis, 6-1, 6-2.
Brunswick 3, Boonsboro 2
Singles: Liao (Bo) def. Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0; Sisler (Bo) def. Allgaier, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern (Br) def. Nadzam Breeden, 7-5, 7-5; Bobofchak/Adams (Br) def. Osmand/Blair, 6-1, 6-1; Boyer/Joseph def. Chu/Tedards, 6-0, 6-4.
Girls
Brunswick 5, Frederick 0
Singles: McDonald def. Pau, 6-0, 7-5; Powell def. Phillips, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Razunguzwa/Yongbi def. Shama/Ullman, 6-1, 6-1; Powell/Murphy def. Cheek/Estero, 6-1, 6-2; Caruso/Shawver def. Laryea/Miron, 6-0, 6-0.
Brunswick 3, Boonsboro 2
Singles: McDonald (Br) def. Padha, 6-0, 6-0; Powell (Br) def. Briggs, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Row/Blair (Bo) def. Razunguzwa/Yongbi, 6-7, 6-4, 10-7; Powell/Murphy (Br) def. Reed/Iager, 6-7, 6-4, 11-9; Shoemaker/Bailey (Bo) def. Caruso/Nagy, 6-4, 7-6.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
George Mason 3, Mount St. Mary’s 1
The Mountaineers’ Cam King silenced GMU most of the day, but two runs allowed in the second served the junior a hard-luck loss.
On offense, Scott Seeker went 2-for-3. All six Mount hits were singles, marking the fourth time this season the Mountaineers went without an extra base hit.
