BOYS LACROSSE
MIAA C Conference Semifinals
St. John’s Catholic Prep 4, Pallotti 3, OT
Sophomore Nick Gamarra scored with 3 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in overtime as the young Vikings (10-2) advanced to their first C Conference championship game.
Keller Neuman scored two goals for St. John’s, while JD Nett had the other, along with 10 faceoff wins. Assists were provided by Griffin Sheridan, Brody Kavanagh and Max Piraino. Goalie Tyler Grove made 15 saves.
The championship game is 3 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s High School.
