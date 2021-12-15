BOYS BASKETBALL
SJCP 67, Indian Creek 62
Macahi Nelson had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help the Vikings pull out the win in overtime.
Dezmyn Nicholson had 11 points and six rebounds for St. John’s.
Frederick 75, Clarksburg 36
The Cadets staged a 21-4 run in the first quarter and rolled to a win over the Coyotes.
Robert Hallman had 17 points and three assists for Frederick. Maxwell Harriday had 16 points and seven rebounds, Ahmad Parker had 10 points and Jalen Bowie had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
WRESTLING
Brunswick 45, FSK 30
106—O’Conner (B) won by forfeit; 113—Mullen (B) pin Anthony; 120—Markham (B) won by forfeit; 126—Kinloch (F) pin Herbert; 132—Dean (B) dec. Lombra; 138—Double forfeit; 145—Corwine (B) pin Rouse; 152—Weaver (F) pn Cooke; 160—Klass (F) pin Wenner; 170—Griffin (F) pin Wells; 182—Haste (B) pin Weston; 195—Bois (B) won by forfeit; 220—Dell (F) pin Curry; 285—Thompson (B) won by forfeit.
