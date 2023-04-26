BASEBALL
St. John’s 4, Indian Creek 3
The Vikings won in unusual fashion, as Shane Meyer trotted home on a walk-off balk in the bottom of the seventh. He originally reached on an error and advanced to third on a bunt before the Indian Creek pitcher’s mistake.
Prior to that, SJCP had to rally after trailing entering the fifth. Josh Skowronski tied the game with an RBI triple, and he came home to score on EJ Lowry’s RBI groundout.
Lowry picked up the win in relief, striking out three in the final two innings. Bronson Taylor started and struck out nine in five one-hit innings.
Thomas Johnson 5, Linganore 1
The Patriots’ Jacob Hnath doubled and got the win on the mound, striking out 12 over five innings and allowing just one run on four hits.
TJ’s Logan Keepers drove in two runs and had a double.
Linganore’s Stephen Curry doubled, and Austin Perando had an RBI.
Middletown 8, Tuscarora 3
The Knights’ Joey Nicholson had four hits, while Brett Lucas had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs in the win. Fredy Diaz added two hits.
Wyatt Moxley got the win for Middletown, hurling six innings and allowing three unearned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Tuscarora’s Parker Kopp had two hits, while Luke Marunycz and Caden Spangenberg each drove in a run. Nate Neubauer reached base all three times.
Urbana 7, Oakdale 5
The Hawks put up three runs in the fifth to break a tie and put away the Bears. Eight Urbana players recorded hits, led by two singles from Keegan Johnson.
Connor Roussel and Parker Bell each doubled. Johnson picked up the save, while Mason Johnson got the win with four innings of one-run, five-strikeout ball in relief.
Oakdale’s Cole Swinimer and Mathias Long each had two hits, including a double. Cole Iapicca and Britton Wildasin also doubled, while Evan Shultz tripled and drove in a run.
SOFTBALL
Catoctin 19, Brunswick 9
The Cougars (13-2) had four players with three hits, paced by Tatiana Owens, who blasted a home run and a double.
Taylor Smith had three doubles. Kassidy Kreitz had three hits, including two doubles. Julie West had three hits with a double. Aubrie Courtney hit a pair of homers. Raegan Miller had two hits with a double.
Courtney got the win, pitching a complete game with six strikeouts.
For Brunswick, Emylee Minnick went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. Anna Putnam also went 3-for-4, including a double. Alexis Amoranto had two hits, including a double.
Walkersville 19, Frederick 1, 5 innings
Izzy Dietrich, Ella Montgomery and Hailey Putnam each drove in four runs for the Lions in the abbreviated win.
Alexis Offutt, Anna Swann and Montgomery led the 21-hit attack with three hits each. Dietrich homered. Madison Lepeonka had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Montgomery, Lepeonka and Karsyn Barrick each doubled.
Ava Sholter had the Cadets’ lone hit.
Thomas Johnson 10, Linganore 5
The Patriots’ Samiyah Abdul-Khabir went 2-for-4, including a double, with a pair of RBIs.
Grace Roark, Abbie Jennings and Jordan Gugliuzza each added two hits, with Roark and Jennings each driving in two runs.
Roark got the win, pitching 5 2-3 innings and allowing four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
Linganore’s Camryn MacKay launched a pair of home runs and drove in three. Leo Cline had two hits.
Middletown 4, Tuscarora 1
Hayden Moxley tossed a complete-game two-hitter for the Knights, striking out eight and allowing just one run.
Camille Jones and Caroline Ranneberger each added a hit for Middletown.
The Titans’ Avery Neuman had a double and a home run. She pitched the last four innings, fanning eight. Alyssa Husband pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs and two hits.
Urbana 5, Oakdale 1
Lo McAnaw and Charlotte Wilson each had two RBIs to lead the Hawks. Macanaw also doubled.
Carleigh Magers and Kaelynn Burge each had two hits for Urbana. Delaney Reefe earned the win, striking out nine and allowing one run and six hits in a complete game.
No information was provided for the Bears.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oakdale 25, Frederick 2
Shaun Wright and Drew Phipps each recorded five goals and four assists for the Bears as they rolled. Asher Payne also scored five times.
Noah Witt had four goals for Oakdale. Christian Bass scored and assisted twice. Rory Blanchard had two goals. Johann Myles and Liam Burke each scored once, and Joe Hathaway had two assists.
Avery Linthicum made nine saves.
No information was provided for the Cadets.
TENNIS
Boys
Tuscarora 3, Middletown 2
Singles: Anspach (T) vs. Hauser, 6-0, 2-6; Mercier (T) def. Bolton, 5-7, 6-1, 10-4; Doubles: Gio Rossi/Gia. Rossi (M) def. Anspach/Taylor, 6-1, 6-1; Jih Vieira/Brognard (M) def. Yahaan/Nzouakeu, 6-2, 6-2; Williams/Alvarez (T) def. Kmiecik/Yarmus, 1-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Urbana 4, Oakdale 1
Singeles: Novitski (O) def. Harish, 6-1, 6-1; Ahuja (U) def. Parker, 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Gonugunta/Lugez (U) def. N. Rengen/Wernau, 6-1, 6-3; Kota/Liu (U) def. Bhetalama/Rotterging, 6-0, 6-1; Khawaja/Mahadev (U) def. Day/B. Rengen, 6-0, 6-0.
Frederick 3, Walkersville 2
Singles: Hrelian (F) def. Burns, 6-2, 6-1; Paradapalli (W) def. Maturi; 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Templeton/Bugg (F) def. Sharpe/Puthmana, 6-3, 6-4; Lewis/Pan (F) def. Gilroy/Giujalwar, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; Meyer/Boledovic (W) def. Syed/Davis, 6-0, 6-1.
Brunswick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Kennedy def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0; Allgaier won No. 2 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Hatch/Ahern def. Sullivan/Martin, 6-0, 6-0; Bobofchak/Adams def. Starliper/Torrado, 6-2, 6-0; Boyer/Joseph won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Linganore 3, Thomas Johnson 2
Singles: Ferguson (TJ) def. Smarick, 6-1, 6-3; Jani (TJ) def. Weigand, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Vlha/Morris (L) def. Quinnines/Bedwell, 6-3, 6-3; Winkler/Rosquist (L) def. Wright/Lubanga, 6-1, 6-2; McLaurin/Gobien (L) def. Gieryna/Rojas, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls
Urbana 5, Oakdale 0
Singles: Tambat def. Burkhard, 6-0, 6-0. Broder (U) def. Olson, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kim/Flynn def. Miller/Coblish, 6-0, 6-0; Croghan/Kariveda def. Candland/Elizlde, 6-1, 6-1; Nayem/Sierra def. Duggal/Yalamanchili, 6-1, 6-0.
Thomas Johnson 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Warren def. Benco, 6-0, 6-0; Korth def. Portillo, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Bora/Lombardo def. Worley/Dhanireddy, 6-0, 6-2; Stevens/Marshal def. Ham/Mandava, 6-3, 6-3; Hayford/Adebambo def McCoy/Contreras, 6-3, 6-4.
Walkersville 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Lieu (W) def. Pau, 6-1, 6-1; Razanakoto (F) def. Hagerty, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Silver/Cook (W) def Sharma/ Phillips, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 10-7; Racheff/Ullman (F) def. Hillman/Garst, 7-5, 6-0; Miller/Miller (W) def. Cheek/Estero, 6-2, 0-6, 10-8.
Brunswick 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: McDonald def. Glass, 6-0, 6-0; Powell def. Satuffer, 6-0, 6-0; Razunguzwa/Yongbi def. Troxell/Perhach, 6-1, 6-0; Caruso/Shawver def. Holden/Mucker, 6-0, 6-0.
Middletown 4, Tuscarora 1
Singles: Martin (M) def. Gupta, 6-1, 6-1; Pepenel (T) def. Kaminski, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Fox/Butler (M) def. Ki/Martin, 6-3, 6-4; Ratliff/Yeatman (M) def. Amond/Hughes, 6-2, 6-3; Wilson/Friton (M) def. Le/Rivas, 6-4, 6-2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Four County Quad Meet
The Lancers’ Elle McKinney set two new personal bests in winning the 100-meter hurdles (17.95 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (53.18) to lead the Linganore girls to the team title as hosts of the Four County Quad Meet. The Lancers scored 187 points to outpace Century, Damascus and South Hagerstown.
Other Linganore winners included Hayle Keegan in the 800-meter run, Juliana Nardini in the high jump, Alexis Rich in the discus and Alexa Eppeldauer in the 3,200-meter run. The 4x100 and 4x200 teams also won their respective events.
MSD Invitational #2
MSD took home four first place finishes as it hosted the second MSD Invitational of the spring.
Mepper Beshears won the 110 high hurdles and the 300 intermediate hurdles. Mark Gwynn claimed the top triple jump mark. The Orioles’ boys 4x100 relay team won to round out the victors.
MSD’s boys team finished third with 78 points behind champion Fairfax Homeschool and Mercersburg Academy. The girls team finished fifth with 31 points as Sandy Spring Friends won the team title.
