BOYS LACROSSE
SJCP 10, St. Vincent Pallotti 7
Max Piraino had three goals and one assist to help the Vikings get the road win.
Alex Piraino had three goals for St. John's (6-2, 5-0 in MIAA conference play). Joe Novak and Keller Neuman each had one goal and two assists, Dominic Rosone had two goals, Brody Kavanagh had two assists and Nick Gamarra had one assist. Ryan Sebastian had seven groundballs, and goalie Tyler Grove had 19 saves.
CMC lax title games set for today
Central Maryland Conference championship games for boys and girls lacrosse will be held at Hood College Saturday, marking the first time in two years that CMC title games for spring teams have been played.
There were no CMC title games in the spring of 2020 because the pandemic wiped out the entire season. And CMC finals weren’t played last year after the MPSSAA decided in the middle of the season to hold state championships.
Spires Division champ Linganore (12-2) and Gambrill Division champ Middletown (12-2) will play in the girls lacrosse title game, which begins at 11 a.m. It’s a rematch of their regular-season finale on Thursday, when the Lancers won 13-12 on Meg Hummel’s goal with a little over a minute left in regulation.
In the boys game, Spires Divison champ Urbana (10-2) will face Gambrill Division champ Middletown (9-3) at 1 p.m. Those teams met on April 4, when the Hawks won 11-4.
Two more CMC finals will be held on Tuesday, with the baseball game scheduled for 5 p.m. at Frederick Community College and the softball game slated for 6 p.m. at Hood College.
Those matchups haven’t been finalized yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.