GIRLS LACROSSE
SJCP 11, Park School 10
Addison Scanlon scored with a little over one minute left in the first overtime period to lead the Vikings to the first IAAM B Conference title in program history with a win in the conference championship game at USA Lacrosse’s Tierney Field in Sparks on Saturday.
St. John’s (15-3) finishes the season with a 15-game winning streak, which began after it dropped its first three games of the season.
Despite jumping out to a 4-1 lead over Park, the Vikings had to battle hard for the win.
“We beat them two times this year and we knew they were going to come to play,” Vikings coach Brett Ponchione said. “We expected a tough game from the start.”
St. John’s trailed 8-6 at halftime, falling behind for the first time in a conference game in recent memory. Also, the Vikings had to play the first 1 minute, 50 seconds of overtime after a player received a yellow card.
“I was impressed with their poise and character to fight through adversity,” Ponchione said. “I don’t think we would’ve won that game last year.”
Scanlon led the Vikings with four goals, one assist and seven draw controls. Maya Graham had one goal and two assists. Kristina Hindle and Peyson Walker each had two goals. Rylan Piccolo had two assists. Kaylee Storm and Emelia Tippett each had one goal.
St. John’s last IAAM girls lacrosse title came in 2010, when it won the C Conference crown.
BASEBALL
Class 1A West Semifinals
Catoctin 6, Williamsport 0
Starter Peyton Castellow struck out 10 and earned the win to help the Cougars advance.
Catoctin (19-1) will host Clear Spring — a 4-3 winner over Brunswick — in the regional final on Tuesday.
Garrett Worth closed out the game on the mound for the Cougars. Joey McMannis went 2-for-2 with a homer — his 10th this season— and a double. Worth and Jacob Bell both doubled and were multiple hitters.
Clear Spring 4, Brunswick 3
The defending state champion Blazers scored the game-winner on Dawson Kehr’s two-out single in the bottom of the 11th, concluding a marathon game played in a steady rain.
After Kehr hit a single to shallow left, Logan Helser scored from second, sliding safely into home on a bang-bang play.
Brunswick took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but the Blazers scored twice to tie the game. The rally included an overturned call. With runners on first and third, Brunswick went for the force out at second on a grounder. While the runner was initially called out by the base umpire, the home plate umpire overturned the call, saying the infielder’s foot wasn’t on second base.
Brunswick starter Oliver Ellison worked nine innings for the no-decision. He gave up three runs, one earned, on six hits and struck out seven. Tyler Lowery, who gave up one earned run in two innings, took the loss.
Jonathan Dysinger had three hits and one RBI for Brunswick. Colin Pearre and Ellison each had two hits and one RBI.
Class 3A West Semifinals
North Hagerstown 9, Linganore 3
The Hubs jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on to beat the Lancers.
Dylan Remphrey hit a solo homer run for the Lancers. Jason Capone had a two-run single.
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 2A West Semifinals
Poolesville 12, Walkersville 10
Trailing by four at halftime, the Lions stormed back and were tied heading into the final quarter, but the Falcons pulled out the win.
Ethan Guillott had three goals and one assist for Walkersville. Ethan Patrick had two goals and two assists. Brad Whitehouse had two goals and one assist. Jack Hafler had two goals. Angelo Torres had one goal, one assist, 13 face-off wins and eight ground balls. Carson Finch, Hayden Hanson and Owen Brooks each had one assist. Goalie Wil Muncy had eight saves.
TRACK AND FIELD
ESDAA Meet
The MSD boys team won their 15th straight ESDAA championship with 178 points, while the Orioles girls placed second with 104 points.
Winners for the MSD boys were: Nick Starks, 400 (54.35); Alder Gonzalez-Valasquez, 800 (2:29.83), 3,200 (11:58.47); Josiah Lockhart, 1,600 (5:32.47); Mepper Beshears, 110 hurdles (16.47), 300 hurdles (45.10); 4x100 relay team of Keanu H-Wilcox, Dwayne Collins, Beshears, Nick Starks (47.30); Ian Guettler, shot put (33-10.5), discus (94-4); Mark Gwynn, high jump (5-2), long jump (19-9.25), triple jump (39-11.75).
Winners for the MSD girls were: Olivia Clinger, 100 (13.62); Jacqundia Fuller, 200 (29.26); Carine Nagorngor, 1,600 (7:34.03), 3,200 (16:25.30); 4x100 relay team of Eavan Shank, Ava Williamson, Clinger and Sigridura Junc (58.06); and the 4x200 relay team of Shank, Williamson, Clinger and Nagorngor (2:08.18).
