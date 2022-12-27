BOYS BASKETBALL
Governor’s Challenge
Walkersville 52, SEED 49
Walkersville overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to win its first Governor’s Challenge Bracket Championship and extend its winning streak to six on Tuesday in Salisbury.
Shaden Hansen scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and added five rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Lions (6-1). Seyi Awuwoloye had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kenyon Johnson scored eight points on 4-for-4 shooting.
Edmondson Westside 50, Oakdale 45
Evan Austin had 16 points to lead the Bears (2-4).
Oakdale lost to Downingtown West (Pennsylvania) 53-35 on Monday. Seth Bayless had eight points for the Bears.
Ron Engle Classic
Brunswick 49, Herndon 48
The Railroaders rallied in the fourth quarter to win, tying the score at 45-45 when Ethan Genos scored on a putback with 17 seconds to go, then taking the lead on two free throws from Jackson Dudley.
Dudley finished with 20 points. Ricky Cicmanec added nine points, seven assists and six rebounds. Ethan Houck added seven boards.
Middletown 70, N. Hagerstown 61
Jack Schmiel had 19 points and seven rebounds to help the Knights beat the Hubs.
Jonathan Richards had 15 points for Middletown. Seth McDaniel 12 points and seven rebounds. Brett Lucas had 11 points.
Severna Park Holiday Tournament
Frederick 64, Annapolis Area Christian 57
The Cadets got 19 points and seven rebounds from David Dorsey in the win.
Babacar Sene added 11 points and five boards, while Ivan Quijada had 10 points.
Frederick faces Old Mill at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Fannet-Metal Christmas Tournament
McConnellsburg 61, MSD 44
The loss means the Orioles (4-4) will play in the third-place game.
Elian Zfati and Zion Ortiz each had seven points. Jayden Orsi-Pederson had 11 rebounds.
Liberty Holiday Classic
Urbana 78, South Carroll 40
RJ Roche had 18 points to help the Hawks beat the Cavaliers.
Aaron Shoffner had 12 points for Urbana. Jude Huseby had 10 points.
The Hawks will play Arundel Wednesday.
In the JV game, Urbana beat South Carroll 49-39.
Gettysburg Lions Club Holiday Tournament
Gettysburg Area 53, Catoctin 39
The Cougars were paced by Logan Williams’ 18 points. Robert Ruch added 12.
Catoctin faces Biglerville in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Governor’s Challenge
Linganore 69, Queen Anne’s County 13
The Lancers remained undefeated, getting a team-best 19 points from Trysten Colburn.
Trinity Lindblade and Julia Mitchell each had nine points, with Lindblade adding four steals and Mitchell grabbing five rebounds.
Linganore faces Walt Whitman at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Winters Mill Holiday Tournament
Oakdale 52, Glenelg 33
The Bears took a 19-3 lead in the first quarter and remained in control for the rest of the game.
Alisa Ortiz had 15 points, five steals and three assists for Oakdale (4-2). Skai Bayless had 11 points and seven assists. McKenna Witt had six steals, Brynn Ohlhoff and Alexis Rowe each had seven rebounds.
Oakdale will play River Hill on Wednesday.
Manchester Valley Holiday Tournament
Notre Dame Prep 34, TJ 33
Notre Dame Prep hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with about 12 seconds left, and the Patriots’ missed a couple shots in the final seconds.
Jasmine Hardy led TJ with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tamanii Littles had five blocks.
The Patriots play Hammond on Wednesday.
FSK Holiday Tournament
Catoctin 51, Harford Tech 46
Brooke Williams had 21 points and 13 rebounds to help the Cougars improve to 7-0.
Taylor Smith had 12 points, and Sam Orndorff had 11 points.
The Cougars play FSK today.
Walkersville 53, Marriotts Ridge 32
Jill Silver had 16 points and Abby Albertson had a double-double to help the Lions win their fourth straight.
Albertson had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Aayana Teasley had nine points, eight rebounds and five steals for Walkersville (4-2). Addie Borman had five assists and five steals.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Weather forces changes to MSM’s schedule
As Western New York deals with the wake of last weekend’s blizzard, the Niagara and Canisius athletic departments made a joint announcement Tuesday with updates to the upcoming men’s basketball schedules that includes a pair of games against Mount St. Mary’s.
The Mount will now play at Niagara at noon Saturday and against Canisius on Monday. The Monday game will take place in the afternoon at a time and place to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.