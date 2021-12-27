GIRLS BASKETBALL
FSK 64, Walkersville 58
Walkersville led the entire game until there was about 5 minutes left, when the host Eagles made off with the victory in a holiday tournament on Monday.
Ry Brunner lead the Lions with 13 points. Gracey Bowers added 11. Abby Alberston and Caroline Hinkleman each had seven rebounds, and Yvette Bessacque had four assists.
Walkerville plays Manchester Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Manchester Valley.
Century 43, Oakdale 36
The Bears fell in a tightly contested game at the holiday tournament at Francis Scott Key.
Oakdale was led by Sam Blaylock with 13 points and three assists, while McKenna Witt poured in 10 points with three rebounds.
Mikayla Carey led Oakdale with eight boards. Brynn Ohlhoff had four steals and three assists.
The Bears face the host Eagles on Tuesday.
