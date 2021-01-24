BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors 96, Carlisle Christian Academy 48
Five players scored in double figures to help the Frederick Warriors improve to 7-0 on Saturday.
Tyler Lindley had 20 points and four assists for the Warriors. David Switzer had 18 points, Mica Kojic had 15 points, David Homans had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Nathan Christy had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Caleb Passarelli had 13 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
Warriors 63, Faith Christian Academy 35
Tyler Lindley had 23 points, three assists and three steals to help the Frederick Warriors beat Faith Christian Academy on Friday.
Caleb Passarelli had 13 points, 15 rebounds and seven steals for the Warriors. Mica Kojic had 12 points, Marc Boughner had 10 points and David Switzer had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors 38, Carlisle 36
Ella Bennett had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead the Warriors on Saturday.
Janel Morrisey had eight points, eight rebounds and 10 steals for the Warriors (4-1), while Marie Pedroza had eight points and eight rebounds. Ashley Christy had eight rebounds and three assists.
Warriors 41, Faith Christian Academy 28
Ella Bennett had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to help the Warriors beat Faith Christian Academy on Friday.
Janel Morrisey had 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and five blocks for the Warriors. Marie Pedroza had 11 points and eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.