BOYS BASKETBALL
The Frederick Warriors had four players score at least 16 points and held off Frederick Christian Academy 75-72 on Tuesday night.
David Switzer paced the Warriors (2-0) with 17 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Caleb Passarelli had 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Tyler Lindley and David Homans each scored 16, with Homans adding four assists.
The Defenders’ Justin Morrisey led all scorers with 26, adding eight rebounds, eight assists and seven steals. Doug McClure added 20 points and six boards., Adriel Wade scored 12 with four assists. JC McClure had 10 points.
FCA is 2-1.
