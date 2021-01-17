BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors 63, St. John the Baptist Saints 39
David Homans and Tyler Lindley each had 21 points to help the Frederick Warriors improve to 5-0 on Saturday.
Homans had four assists and three steals, while Lindley and Mica Kojic each had three steals. Nathan Christy had nine rebounds, and Caleb Passarelli had eight boards.
The Warriors beat Covenant Life 73-72 on Thursday as David Switzer got the game-winning points by hitting a pair of free throws on a one-and-one situation with 1.2 seconds left.
Switzer had a game-high 25 points as well as eight rebounds and four assists. Kojic had 12 points and eight rebounds, Lindley had 13 points and five assists and Passarelli had 12 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors 63, Covenant Life 42
Mare Pedroza led the Warriors with 26 points and three assists.
Ella Bennett had 23 points and four steals for the Warriors (2-1). Janel Morrisey had 14 rebounds, six steals and five assists.
