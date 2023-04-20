GIRLS LACROSSE
Catoctin 15, North Hagerstown 11
Rebekah Zentz had four goals and four assists to help the Cougars beat the Hubs on Thursday night.
Alayna Kelly had five goals for Catoctin. Morgan Ridenour had two goals and one assist. Kaylee Hall and Lily Bingman each had one goal and two assists. Lauren Kelly had one goal and one assist. Madison Ball had one goal, while Ciera Davis-Blum and Hailey Sier each had one assist.
Linganore 17, Walkersville 5
No Linganore details were provided.
Ethel Wright had 17 saves for the Lions. Skylar McDonough had two goals. Natalie Meyer had one goal and one assist. Chloe Gaines and Claire McMurry each had one goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
Catoctin 21, North Hagerstown 1
Jameson Doll had five goals and four assists as the Cougars rolled to a win over the Hubs.
Ashton Merritt had five goals and three assists for Catoctin. Charles Dougherty had three goals and two assists. Hunter Bradshaw, Brendan Orr and Vince Reaver each had one goal and one assist. Nic Contreras had two assists. Josh Deyton, Randy Hall and Maceo Zelenka each had one goal. Grady Hill had 10 ground balls.
TJ 13, South Hagerstown 1
Owen Dwyer had four goals to help the Patriots cruise to a win over the Rebels.
Ryan Patterson had three goals for TJ. Spence Hart had two goals and two assists. Theo Wathieu had two assists. Joey Cox had three saves.
Linganore 14, Walkersville 2
Cody Griffis had four goals and one assist to lead the Lancers.
Marco LaRocco had one goal and four assists for Linganore. Brian Bedard had two goals and two assists. Kason Gibbons had three assists. Shawn Eisenhart had two goals. David Turnbull had seven ground balls.
Brad Whitehouse and Angelo Torres each had one goal for the Lions. Ethan Guillott had one assist. Goalie Wil Muncy had 14 saves.
Brunswick 16, FSK 6
Ben Wells had four goals and one assist to help the Railroaders roll.
Brice Bell had two goals and two assists for Brunswick. Payton Dean had three goals. Austin Curry had two goals and one assist. Isaac Herbert had one goal and two assists. Josh Gibson had two goals. Jamison Gdowski had one goal and one assist. Finn McGannon had one goal. Tristan Attrill and Luca Mosley each had one assist. Charlie Lawrence had eight saves.
SOFTBALL
SJCP 10, Hancock 0
Kaitlin Murphy and Kate DelGrippo combined on a two-hit shutout to lead the Vikings over the Panthers.
Both pitchers worked three innings and each gave up one hit. Murphy struck out six, while DelGrippo fanned four.
Murphy went 4-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBIs. DelGrippo, Kelly Karanovich and Sophie Schwaab each had two hits and two RBIs.
TJ 15, North Hagerstown 9
Camryn Senuta went 5-for-5 with a double, triple and four RBIs to help the Patriots beat the Hubs.
Everett Sechler had four hits, including two doubles and two RBIs, for TJ. Lauren Chung had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs. Rebekah Floyd had two hits with a homer and two RBIs. Grace Roark had two hits with a double. Abigail Jennings had a double and three RBIs.
Walkersville 9, Boonsboro 6
Trailing 6-5 heading into the top of the seventh, the Lions rallied four runs to pull out a comeback win on Wednesday.
It was Walkersville’s second four-run rally, with the other coming in the second to help the Lions battle back from a 5-0 deficit.
Madison Lepeonka went 5-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Lions. Ella Montgomery had three doubles. Izzy Dietrich had two hits. Karmen Obando tripled.
Dietrich worked 6 1-3 innings of relief for the win. She gave up one earned run, scattered three hits and struck out four.
TENNIS
BOYS
South Carroll 3, Frederick 2
Singles: Cox (S) def. Hrelian, 6-3. 6-0; Razanakoto (F) def. Greene, 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Templeton/Maturi (F) def. Stromberg/Sealton, 6-2, 6-4; Dixon/Mosseman (S) def. Pan/Bugg, 6-0,6-1; Mooney/Hastings (S) def. Lewis/Sayed, 6-0. 6-1.
Urbana 5, N. Hagerstown 0
Singles: Harish def. Hine, 6-1, 6-0; Ahuja def. Alsip, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Khawaja/Mahadev def. Jones/Watts, 6-3, 6-3; Lugez/Gonugunta def. Gadon/Navarette, 6-1, 6-1; Liu/Kota def. Akamine/Mir, 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS
Frederick 3, South Carroll 2
Singles: Phillips (F) def. Lauffer by forfeit; Razankakoto (F) def. Mossman, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8). Doubles: Pau/Sharma (F) def. Lillycrop/Marler, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Kebede/Smilth (S) def. Laryea/Ullman, 6-1, 6-2; Weitzel/Kovalenko (S) def. Cheek/Estero, 6-0, 6-1.
TRACK AND FIELD
Black and Blue Invitational
Tuscarora’s 4x800 relay team of Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Nina Connors, Ava Elliott and Hailey Lane won in a school-record time of 9:45.15 at the Black and Blue Invitational at Johns Hopkins University.
The Titans girls placed 10th in the team standings. Rodriguez-Aguilar placed third in the 300 hurdles. Lauren Dowdie (shot put) and Lane (2K steeplechase) both had fourth-place finishes.
In the boys meet, Oakdale placed 14th out of 46 teams.
Donovan Harrington placed third in the high jump for the Bears.
