GOLF
Urbana 162, Walkersville 229
The host Hawks were paced by medalist Bach Ngo, who shot a 38, followed by Minh Le, who shot a 39, on Thursday.
Walkersville’s Easton Shankle shot a 52.
Middletown 167, Frederick 232
The Knights’ Lane Routzahn was the medalist with a 39. Keller Routzahn shot a 42.
The Cadets’ Andrew MacDonald shot a 54.
Linganore 170, North Hagerstown 240
The medalist was Lancers senior Austin May, who shot a 37 at PB Dye.
Fellow senior Sam Johnson shot a 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.