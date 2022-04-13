BASEBALL
SJCP 9, Friends School 4
The Vikings' Cannon Coleman hurled a complete-game, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts to improve to 3-0.
Ben Flood had a double and a triple with three RBIs. Kyle Pershin, Branden Pershin and EJ Lowry (double) each had multiple hits for St. John's (5-1), who are in first place in the MIAA B Division.
SOFTBALL
Tuscarora 2, Frederick 0
The Titans' Avery Neuman threw her second no-hitter of the season, striking out 14 with one walk.
Mackenzie Facine had a run-scoring triple, and Alyssa Husband had an RBI single for the game's only runs.
TENNIS
Girls
Urbana 5, South Hagerstown 0
Singles: Tambat def. Lehman, 6-0, 6-0; LeGuellec def. Rasco, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Broder/Flynn def. Fritz/Frushour, 6-3, 7-5; Croghan/Rawal def. Crews/Troxell, 6-1, 6-0; Patel/Alexander def. Mills/Stuckey, 6-0, 6-2.
Linganore 3, North Hagerstown 2
Singles: Baker (L) def. Finn, 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), (10-4); Wetrogan (L) def. McAffe, 6-0, 6-4. Doubles: Smith/Weaver (N) def. Worley/Ibarra, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), (10-5); Galvan/Gasaway (N) def. Webb/Pugh, 6-0, 6-1; Safsten/Namrata (L) def. Holloman/Narine, 6-3, 6-4.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MEN'S LACROSSE
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
COLLEGE BASEBALL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.