Falling in line perfectly with the strangeness of the year, Linganore wrestling coach Ben Arneson spent the first day of winter sports practice Monday watching his team, Peeping Tom style, through a window at the school.
Arneson is currently prohibited from gathering with his team after being exposed to the novel coronavirus on Thanksgiving.
All three of his children tested positive for the virus. Yet, somehow, he and his wife, Julie, have managed to stave off the highly contagious infection, with negative tests to prove it.
Still, due to protocols, Arneson has to isolate from the team for 14 days from his last known exposure, which occurred on Thanksgiving.
“We don’t put our hands in our mouth. We have been really good about wearing a mask,” Arneson said in a phone interview, at a loss to otherwise explain how he and his wife have not contracted the virus.
So, he was left Monday to stare through the window and watch while two of his assistants ran practice in the large hallway outside of the school’s gymnasium to provide ample room to spread out.
In a nod to the overall oddity of the scene, some of the wrestlers waved to him from the inside and made funny faces.
“I thought it was pretty funny,” said senior heavyweight Scott Hummel, who placed third in the state in Class 4A-3A at 285 pounds for the Lancers last season. “Some of the guys were trying to get his attention. They wanted to mess with him a little.”
In a season that is likely to be unlike any other, all of the participating wrestlers were required to wear masks, per Frederick County Public Schools policy, and some complained it made it much more difficult to breathe.
“We were way more winded than usual,” said Hummel, adding that some conditioning drills were shortened as the wrestlers adjusted to wearing masks.
There were also issues with keeping masks over the nose and mouth in one of the most non-socially distant sports that exists.
“If a mask got pushed up over your eyes, you were finishing the drill blindfolded pretty much,” Hummel said.
At Linganore’s practice, there were 18 participants, roughly half the number that Arneson would expect during an ordinary year.
The same could be said at Urbana, where 15 wrestlers participated in the first day of practice in the school’s spacious cafeteria.
Several wrestlers from both schools chose not to participate this season due to the circumstances caused by the virus.
“I think this season is going to be weird with all the stuff that’s going on,” said August Wageman, a sophomore 160-pounder for Urbana.
Per FCPS guidelines, wrestling teams spent the first day of practice working in small groups of three to try and minimize exposure as much as possible.
There will be no individual tournaments on the county, regional or state level. So, cutting weight to get down to a more optimum weight class will be less of a priority.
Forfeits could skyrocket for teams and individuals as everyone navigates conducting a high-contact sport during the time of COVID-19.
All 10 FCPS schools are scheduled to wrestle against each other once before a county champion is crowned at the end of the season. But even the best-laid plans might have to change suddenly or be scrapped entirely.
“If anyone has to quarantine for 10 days [per CDC guidelines], that’s going to make it tough,” Urbana coach Brad Nielson said. “Ten days is a long time to be out in a conditioning-based sport like wrestling, especially during the middle of the season. And that’s going to be a multiplier, too. It will ultimately impact other teams as well.”
Frederick County’s winter sports season, which includes wrestling, basketball, swimming and indoor track and field, is scheduled to begin Jan. 4. But even that might have to change, given the way the coronavirus metrics are spiking across the county and the state.
“It’s disappointing the season won’t be like normal,” Wageman said. “But, with everything happening and all of the talk about there not even being a season, I’ll just be happy to have anything we can get.”
