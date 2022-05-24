Two Frederick County doubles teams earned No. 2 seeds in the MPSSAA State Tennis Tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center.
Urbana’s Meredith Flynn and Lauren Broder are No. 2 in the Class 4A girls doubles bracket. They will face Severna Park’s Grave Warner and Lilah Mudd in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Frederick’s Stanley Zou and Nitish Sharma got the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A boys doubles bracket. They’ll play Chesapeake-AA’s Josh Colangelo and Ben Zenker in the quarterfinals.
Here are quarterfinals matchups for other Frederick County state qualifiers.
Class 4A: Urbana’s Shloka Tambat faces Blair’s Ellen Johnson in girls singles; Ayush Joshi and Rahul Harish face Laurel’s Brendon Thornton and Hoshea Gana in boys doubles; Urbana’s Lindsey Croghan and Javin Abuja face No. 1 seed Nishrin Shah and Ethan Han of Churchill in mixed doubles.
Class 3A: Oakdale’s Nicholas Novitski faces Aberdeen’s Jason D’Silva in boys singles; Thomas Johnson’s Madison Warren faces Oxon Hill’s Katrina Albaciete in girls singles; Tuscarora’s Priyanka Gupta and Ben Anspach face Bel Air’s Ava Meyer and Alex Gwiazda in mixed doubles.
