URBANA — When Urbana’s boys soccer team suffered its first loss this season, the Hawks bounced back with a win two days later.
They had to wait a lot longer to rebound from their second loss.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
URBANA — When Urbana’s boys soccer team suffered its first loss this season, the Hawks bounced back with a win two days later.
They had to wait a lot longer to rebound from their second loss.
When the Hawks took the field Thursday to face rival Linganore, it marked their first match since Sept. 27, when they took a tough loss to Oakdale.
And after finally returning to action, the Hawks wasted little time getting back into the win column.
Shaking off an early threat from the Lancers by possessing the ball for large chunks of time and putting pressure on the goal, Urbana rolled to a 4-1 win.
The Hawks (7-2) got goals from James Knowlton, who had two, Parks Tolton and Kean Tanyi-Tang.
Knowlton’s last goal in the final two minutes came on a tap that might’ve gone into the net without his aid. But his finishing touch was definitely required on his first goal, which was set up by teammates Declan Anderson and Brady Roberton and gave the Hawks a 3-1 lead with about 27 minutes left in the second half.
“I needed to get back in my game, coming off a disappointing loss,” he said. “And we didn’t play in [nine] days. We had almost two weeks off, so it was really nice to get back on and score twice.”
The time off had its positives. It gave some nicked-up players time to heal. Still, there are no guarantees about how a team responds to such a layoff.
“I was really pleased with how the guys responded to that [nine-day] period and came back with this performance tonight,” Urbana coach Scott Schartner said.
After Tolton headed in the match’s first goal, Linganore tied it up when Joonas Veimer scored on a free kick from center back Andy Bailey during the 17th minute.
But less than four minutes later, Tanyi-Tang beat the keeper to the ball on the left side and fired a shot into the open net.
And for the rest of the night, the Hawks gave the Lancers few chances to score.
“I thought Urbana did a really nice job of giving us no time on the ball,” Linganore coach Kirk Meehan said. “They touched the ball around us, and we made some mistakes and they capitalized.”
That’s the style of play the Hawks have been working to achieve. Schartner said the team took steps in that direction last year, but it had to wait for several sophomores to develop.
“Now those sophomores that saw significant varsity minutes for us last year are all juniors,” he said. “They’re at the speed of play now, and we’re able to enjoy more of the ball than we did last year, which is nice.”
Juniors like Knowlton and Collin Patterson have also emerged as scoring threats to complement Tolton.
“They’re now starting to contribute a little more regularly,” Schartner said. “If you have one great goal scorer, that’s great, but one great goal scorer can be closed down relatively easily.
“It makes it much more difficult when you’ve got two or three threats coming from different areas of the field. And that’s what we’re starting to develop, and it’s at the right time,” he said.
Urbana would’ve scored more if not for Linganore keeper Eric Simonson, who had nine saves, including a pair of back-to-back ones late in the match.
“He had his plate full tonight,” said Meehan, whose team is 5-3.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
With his team authoring a remarkable turnaround season, Linganore boys soccer coach Kirk Meehan is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
As his team prepares to face the No. 1 team in college football on Saturday, former Oakdale quarterback Collin Schlee is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.
Longtime Middletown High School boys soccer coach Jeff Colsh is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.