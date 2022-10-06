Urbana Linganore Soccer
Buy Now

Urbana’s Declan Anderson and Linganore’s Nate Lopez-Romero run for the ball at Urbana High School on Thursday. The Hawks defeated the Lancers 4-1.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — When Urbana’s boys soccer team suffered its first loss this season, the Hawks bounced back with a win two days later.

They had to wait a lot longer to rebound from their second loss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription