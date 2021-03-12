The first time Thomas Johnson’s Jaiden Pritchard touched the ball in Friday’s season opener, fielding the opening kickoff, it signified TJ’s varsity football team was officially back after folding last season.
As noteworthy as that milestone was, it was overshadowed by what happened the last two times he touched the ball.
With TJ trailing Tuscarora in overtime and looking to somehow get its first win in more than three years, Pritchard hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass and the game-winning 2-point conversion toss — both thrown by Brandon Hylton — to lead the Patriots to a 14-13 victory at Urbana High School.
After his game-ending catch on a slant route to the left on the 2-point conversion, Pritchard flung the ball high into the air. While he lived in Florida last year when TJ’s once-proud varsity program shut down, he knew what this night meant to the team.
Not just the return of TJ varsity football, either, but the Patriots’ ability to get their first win since beating rival Frederick on Nov. 4, 2017. TJ players ran, jumped and rolled on the field to celebrate the end of their losing streak.
“We’ve had to endure a lot,” Hylton said. “It means so much for us to finally win a game after so long.”
That’s why the Patriots went for the game-winning 2-point conversion after Pritchard’s lunging catch on a slant route to the right narrowed Tuscarora’s lead to 13-12 in overtime.
“It’s kind of our mentality. We want to win the game, so no sense in dragging it out,” Patriots coach Bobby Humphries said. “It’s been a long time coming, they have been working hard for the last two years.”
TJ senior Joshua Brown, who’s been in the program for four years, can attest to that, and he was one of many who contributed.
After causing a fumble that led to Ben Pearch’s game-tying 58-yard scoop-and-score in the third quarter, Brown blocked Tuscarora’s huge standout lineman, Brian Jester, to buy Hylton a precious second or two on the 2-point conversion play.
Being in TJ’s program four years, when wins were scarce, Brown savored some glory on Friday.
“We fight through adversity,” Brown said. “When you’re at the bottom, the only way you can go is up from there.”
TJ’s defense was solid enough, applying pressure to Tuscarora quarterback Andrew Cramer. But stopping Jester in overtime proved to be a tall order.
Playing for a program that has had to learn a new system in a hurry under first-year coach Curtiss Belcher, who had limited time to work with players because of coronavirus restrictions, Jester carried the ball all three times on the opening possession of overtime.
After being stopped just short of the goal-line on second down, Jester plowed into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run.
Tuscarora moved the ball at times on Friday, but turnovers often thwarted promising drives.
Tuscarora cashed in during the second quarter, though. Taking a short pass from Cramer, Amonte Green sprinted into the left side of the end zone for the catch-and-run TD to give the Titans a 6-0 lead.
Belcher praised his players for their effort.
