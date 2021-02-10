With an abbreviated season about to end and no postseason tournaments this year, most area wrestling coaches are focusing on building for the future.
For Brunswick, its youth movement centers around a core made up of a junior, sophomore and freshman.
The Railroaders are building around junior Jordan Herbert (lightweight), sophomore Isaac Herbert (lightweight) and freshman Morgan Corwine (lightweight). All three got workouts on Wednesday at Oakdale in a non-scored dual match.
“We’re a young team,” Brunswick coach Scott Tilles said. “Since there are no counties, regionals or states this year, this match gave us a chance to give our younger wrestlers some experience.
Jordan Herbert, a county honorable mention pick last year, won both of his bouts by decision Wednesday. Isaac Herbert split his two bouts. His win was a 1-minute, 9-second pin to start the match.
Corwine figures to be the wrestler to watch. He won both of his matches by pin, including one in 1 minute, 29 seconds over Oakdale’s Cole Walker, in a lightweight bout.
“Morgan is a smart wrestler,” Tilles said. “He’s very intense. He’s such a good kid. He will be running cross-country when it starts.”
Corwine’s intensity was obvious in both of his bouts. Against Walker and Jeffrey Hathaway, he carefully watched for openings he could exploit
Corwine had a little bit of trouble taking down Walker in his early bout. He missed on some early shoots. With less than 40 seconds to go in the first period, Corwine broke through, taking Walker to the mat, then flipping him over for the eventual pin with 29 seconds to go.
“I was able to get him down, then use the cradle move to get him on his back,” said Corwine, adding he’s looking forward to coming back next year, competing for a spot in regionals and states.
Corwine, Jordan Herbert and Isaac Herbert are just a few of Brunswick’s wrestlers who have previous experience through local club wrestling.
When Tilles started coaching eight years ago, club wrestling hadn’t reached the local level. Wrestlers had to go outside of the Brunswick area to compete.
Not anymore.
“That is such a big help,” Tilles said. “They get experience at that young age.”
Wednesday’s dual match between the Railroaders and host Bears used the same format as the Oakdale at Middletown dual match on Feb. 3. An 18-bout format was agreed upon both coaches for Wednesday’s match. Some of the wrestlers went to the mats twice.
Two other matches in the county on Wednesday used the traditional, scored format.
“It would have been one thing if we had a regular-season schedule this year,” Oakdale coach Matt Wax said in explaining of the use of his informal match format. “But with things wrapping up very soon, I think this worked out better for everyone.”
“I’m all for it,” Tilles said. “Both of us have young teams, so this gave us a chance to give as many wrestlers a chance to get as much mat time as possible.”
Cooper VanScoyc (lightweight), Zane Bakhari (heavyweight), Tyson Thompson (heavyweight) and Sky Yazzie (middleweight) won two matches apiece for Oakdale.
