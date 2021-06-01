URBANA — Linganore’s 2-1 road win over Urbana in baseball Tuesday perfectly encapsulated how far Matthew Cunningham has come as a pitcher for the Lancers.
“Old Matt with a little bit of New Matt mixed in” was how Linganore coach David Keiling described Cunningham’s latest complete-game, one-hit masterpiece, a tantalizing performance that was both rickety enough to give Urbana hope and dominant enough to demoralize the Hawks.
Cunningham, a University of Maryland recruit, found himself in trouble throughout. His command was not as sharp as it has been, as evidenced by the four batters he walked and the one batter he hit with a pitch. Yet he seemed to draw energy from each dicey predicament.
“I am just going to go out there and attack and pitch my game,” the right-hander said afterward. “I am going to make them hit me. I am just planning to go right at them, all of the time.”
In the third, Urbana (9-2) had runners on second and third. In the fourth, the Hawks loaded the bases. In the fifth, they had runners on second and third again. And, in the sixth, they had a runner on second.
Yet, through it all, they managed a single unearned run on one hit. Were it not for a defensive botch by Linganore (6-3) in left field in the fourth, the Hawks might not have generated any offense.
The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Cunningham, who had eye-black smeared all over his face, came up with the goods whenever they were needed. He produced a strikeout to get out of the third, a 5-2-3 double-play ball to get out of the bases-loaded jam in the fourth and more strikeouts to get out of trouble in the fifth and sixth.
“It’s just a good feeling [to get out of trouble], especially when it’s not just me getting the strikeouts,” said Cunningham, who finished the game with nine strikeouts. “They had the bases loaded. That double-play ball was huge. It got the whole team into it. Everyone was making plays.”
Under duress, Cunningham could not simply rely on his fastball, which tops out in the low 90s, to get himself out of trouble. He had to effectively mix in his slider and his curveball, too, which he did.
That is the New Matt that Keiling was talking about.
When he began pitching for the Lancers in 2019 as a sophomore, Cunningham’s command was so spotty that the idea of him tossing a complete game was almost unfathomable. He’d be at 100 pitches or more in the third, fourth or fifth inning.
This season, Cunningham has pitched three times for the Lancers, and all have been complete games. He needed 76 pitches to finish off a complete-game one-hitter against Middletown earlier this season. Tuesday’s effort required 102 pitches.
“This was a good test for us to get ready for the playoffs, seeing a kid like [Cunningham],” Urbana coach Mike Frownfelter said. “Matt is very good. He has a very good slider. He pounds the [strike] zone. He has good velocity. This was a battle between two very good pitchers.”
Linganore managed a pair of unearned runs against Urbana starter Brendan Yagesh. The Lancers scored one in the first inning on an overthrow and another in the second after a routine fly ball fell between two players.
It marked the second 2-1 loss the Hawks had suffered against Linganore this season. In between, they had won nine in a row.
“We have a very good pitching staff. We are playing good baseball,” Frownfelter said. “We just made some mistakes today, and they capitalized on it. All I can tell the guys is learn from it and move on.”
