POOLESVILLE — It’s obvious to tell the effort Walkersville running back Rony Lopez put in Friday night just by looking at his jersey.
The normally white road uniform was caked in brown dirt, barely a clean spot in sight. He and the rest of the Lions backfield grinded through the Poolesville defense, hitting the soft, still wet grass at the Falcons’ field on 14 of his carries.
But Lopez spared his jersey some extra stains on his other three touches — those all went for touchdowns, each within the 5-yard line. And it lifted Walkersville past Poolesville, 28-14, in a Class 2A West Region semifinal that brought the Lions back to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
“It was a little slippery, but I could still make my cuts and find the holes,” Lopez said. “I just tried to find the hole and get what I could.”
Though he only broke off three runs of more than 10 yards, Lopez found enough space to push Walkersville forward, particularly in the second half. The Lions got more of a push up front as the game wore on, and Lopez scored twice in the second half to break a 14-14 tie and give his team its ultimate margin.
He got help setting up each of his touchdowns from wide receiver Tristano Menconi. The junior hauled in four catches of at least 12 yards, all on third or fourth down, and each one ultimately led to Lopez scoring. Menconi had 78 receiving yards.
“It’s a good balance being able to run the ball, being able to put it in the air when we need to,” Menconi said. “Great combination.”
Lopez finished with 90 yards on the ground, leading the three-man backfield once again. Da’Marques Ross had 81 rushing yards on 15 carries, putting Walkersville (6-5) in front with a 20-yard touchdown dash in the second quarter. Zion Ntemi ran five times for 14 yards.
That running dominance was typical for the Lions, who ground and pound most weeks. Friday’s ominous forecast portended more running in sloppy conditions, and though the predicted rain held off, both Walkersville and Poolesville leaned on its running backs to drive play.
The Falcons found open space with Evan Taylor, who carried 24 times for 136 yards and a touchdown. The Lions struggled to contain Taylor in the first half but clamped down a bit more in the second half.
“We made a little bit of an adjustment, but the stuff we had was good. They were out-executing us. Their kids were playing harder than us in the first half,” Walkersville coach Joe Polce said. “We kind of rallied and got it together and took care of business in the second half.”
The Lions pitched a second-half shutout, capped by a pair of fourth-down stands in their own territory late in the fourth quarter.
Poolesville (7-3) drove to the Walkersville 10-yard line with about five minutes to play, hoping to score and cut its deficit to one touchdown. But the Lions broke up four consecutive pass attempts to hold.
Then, with less than two minutes left, Jaden Sasu knocked away a desperation Hail Mary that closed any hope for the Falcons.
“When we got that stop on fourth down, it just felt good to move on and be with my team for another week,” Lopez said.
That’s a feeling Walkersville has been chasing the past two playoffs, when it bounced out in this same round in overtime. The Lions now get a shot at states after starting 0-3 largely thanks to the effort of their backfield leader, Lopez.
He has the jersey stains to prove it.
“A lot of demons exorcized,” Polce said. “Being right there and not winning [in 2019 and 2021], so it feels really, really good to get there.”
