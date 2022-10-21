On the edge of the track at Brunswick High School, Walkersville's Rony Lopez stood amongst the backdrop of fireworks that were being launched into the night sky.
A two-way player for the Lions, Lopez got out to a flashy start, establishing himself as the lead running back and finding his way into the end zone on his second carry for the game's opening touchdown just 73 seconds in on Friday.
Behind a dynamite offensive performance, Lopez led the way with three rushing touchdowns while Walkersville's defense locked down a potent Railroader offense in a 35-0 win.
"We're playing well," Lions coach Joe Polce said. "It took us a while. ... Nowadays, as long as you peak at the right time, you're good."
Lopez — who had 16 carries for 116 yards — scored touchdowns of 17, 14 and 5 yards to put the Lions comfortably ahead 21-0 at halftime.
"My O-line executed well tonight. They got to their blocks and helped me," Lopez said. "The first touchdown I made a good cut, got out to the outside and scored. Felt good."
Now in the tail end of a regular season that began with Walkersville losing a difficult series of games against Liberty, Oakdale and Linganore, Lopez doled out praise for the team's improvement and execution on both sides of the ball.
"All our corners and safeties, we played great defense and covered well in our pass coverages. Great defensive coaching by Coach [Tyler] Thompson, and we shut them down," Lopez said.
The last five games for Walkersville (4-4) have all been shutouts. They have been on the winning side of four, with the lone exception the 21-0 loss to undefeated Frederick.
Trailing 21-0 at halftime, Brunswick (5-3) put together an eight-play drive to open the second half, gaining two yards on a fourth-and-6 to turn the ball over on downs to Walkersville at the Lions own 35.
A holding penalty to open the drive set the Lions back momentarily, but Brad Dawson — who was 9-of-10 passing for 214 yards — aired out a 55-yard pass to Tristano Menconi, his favorite target against the Railroaders, that put the Lions first-and-goal from the 8.
When asked about his junior quarterback's performance since the year began, Walkersville tight end Ethan Sanbower said, "A lot of progression. He's doing it all right now, running and throwing. You can't ask for anything else."
Da'Marques Ross, Walkersville's powerful sophomore running back, took the carry and appeared to score, but was marked down at the 2. He scored on the next play, giving the Lions a 27-0 lead as the extra point was missed.
The Lions defense played stingy in the second half, with continued pressure off the edge forcing Brunswick quarterback Ethan Houck into some tough throws, including a third-and-6 incompletion that was called intentional grounding with just over three minutes left in the third to force a punt.
The Lions attacked the line of scrimmage, containing Ben Wells, the county's third-leading rushing, to 14 carries for 50 yards.
"We wanted to play a big front to stop the run. We wanted to stop the run and force them to throw," Polce said. "They made some plays, but we felt like we had an advantage athlete-wise."
Zion Ntemi found his way into the end zone from 3 yards out with 11:10 to play, as Sanbower slipped out and caught a wide open 2-point conversion reception from Dawson to take a 35-0 lead.
"No one guarded me," Sanbower said. "It felt like I was on an island. It's all because of our offensive line and our solid quarterback."
Up 14-0 with 7:32 before halftime, Walkersville went on its longest march of the night. Dawson hit Menconi (five catches, 130 yards) for completions of 24 and 28 yards on the nine-play drive before Lopez found the end zone for the third time.
Looking to answer before halftime, Brunswick drove as Houck completed passes to Isaac Herbert for 12, 15 and 28 to set them up with a first-and-10 from the Lions 14.
With 56 seconds in the half, Houck hit his receiver in the chest but it deflected into the waiting arms of Sanbower at the 6.
"Right place, right time," Sanbower said. "Collin Sewell made a great hit on the wide receiver and I just came up with the ball."
