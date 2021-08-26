Maryland School for the Deaf’s varsity volleyball team was playing its first regular-season match in nearly two years on Thursday.
Despite the hiatus, which was caused by the coronavirus pandemic, several Orioles players still managed to squeeze in volleyball activities of some sort while their high school team was idle. Citrine Lummer was one of them.
Lummer, a 5-foot-10 MSD senior, played volleyball with her club team and in summer league. Also, she was one of the youngest players to attend a recent Deaf Olympics volleyball training camp in Mississippi, where she noticed all those older players dishing out jump float serves.
Lummer decided to bring that serve to MSD. It can be challenging for the receiving team, allowing less time to react, and Lummer put it too good use in MSD’s 25-23, 25-8, 25-20 win over visiting King Abdullah Academy in Thursday’s season opener.
When one of Lummer’s serves bounced awkwardly off a Falcons player’s fingertips and went out of bounds early in the third set, it marked the fourth time in a row that the Falcons couldn’t successfully receive Lummer’s serve and make a pass.
That serve was just one component of Lummer’s game that helped the Orioles start their season off with a win. The outside hitter consistently pounded kills from the left side — one of them, a spike that slammed into an open spot near the right sideline, bounced over King Abdullah’s bench and landed in the bleachers.
Lummer finished with 16 kills, seven digs and seven aces.
MSD coach Christine DiMarco has been around to see Lummer’s progress — her first year at the helm in 2018 was Lummer’s freshman season.
“I’ve known her since club volleyball,” said DiMarco, who saw potential in Lummer back then and realized she would have a chance to pursue playing in college.
Lummer hopes to play volleyball and basketball, which she also plays at MSD, at the next level. That’s one of the reasons she enjoyed being around college volleyball players, as well as players who were playing beyond college, at the Deaf Olympics camp.
“All of them do everything, they can set, they can pass,” she said. “I enjoyed it.”
Granted, she was one of the youngest players there. That wasn’t necessarily a bad thing — it gave her a push, motivating her to get better.
And aside from that drive, she also now gets to enjoy competing with the Orioles again after a lengthy layoff.
“It feels good because volleyball is my favorite sport,” she said. “Now I’m ready to come back to my senior year, play the best I can, play it like it’s your last.”
After her team missed the 2020 season, DiMarco said the Orioles need to get organized and develop chemistry.
Aside from sophomore setter Jade Macedo, most of the Orioles are seniors or juniors.
When asked about specific areas of improvements she was looking for, DiMarco said, “I’m big on serve-receive because when we get a good pass, we make things happen. If not for a good pass, then it’s not possible to get a good set, it’s not possible to get a good kill.”
MSD’s most dominant stretch came in the second set.
Holding a 14-7 lead when lefty Olivia Clinger started serving, MSD won the next nine points. Aside from Clinger aces and Falcons errors, MSD got kills from players like Lummer during the stretch.
Alona Zfati had 13 digs and three aces for the Orioles. Macedo had 24 assists and 10 digs. Amber Virnig had four kills. Ciara Luttrell had four digs. Clinger had four kills and two aces.
