Shaelyn MacKay’s flick is a nice asset for Linganore’s field hockey team, whether she employs it after stopping the ball on penalty corners or during regular game action.
That much was evident in the third quarter on Wednesday, when the junior took a feed from Carmen Wilhelm and flicked an elevated shot that sailed into the cage.
“I made it up into the top left of the goal,” she said. “That felt good.”
With MacKay having a hand in the game’s first three goals, scoring the first two and assisting the third, the Lancers beat host Thomas Johnson 5-0 in Wednesday’s season opener.
MacKay’s flick is one of the reasons she’s seeing action this season at left wing after normally spending most of her time in the center.
“Her flick is just amazing, so just to be able to have that on the field in a wing position is nice,” Linganore coach Mary Cate Henry said. “But also very valuable when we have those corners, to have her be able to flick right out at the top.”
MacKay stops the ball just outside the circle on penalty corners, and her ability to perform that job led to two goals on Wednesday.
She scored the game’s first goal off a corner, hitting a bouncing shot in the first quarter.
“I was just trying to push it in there as hard I could, trying not to make it too high for it to get a dangerous call,” she said. “But it went in there on the side.”
And on a corner in the third quarter, she passed to Ella Haskins, whose goal gave the Lancers a 3-0 lead.
Figuring she scored just a few goals last season, MacKay strived to improve by playing club field hockey and wherever else she could during what proved to be a prolonged offseason after the coronavirus postponed fall sports like field hockey to early winter.
“I was still playing with the county league, playing at FISC,” she said. “And playing at Utica league with a bunch of Linganore people, not necessarily the varsity people, but I was playing with the younger JV and helping them learn how to play.”
The learning will continue for the Lancers this season. With no scrimmages, Henry said the Lancers had to make adjustments as they go. Nonetheless, her team made a good first impression.
“They have a lot of skill and depth,” she said. “And I think that they worked really well together, and they’ve been receptive to changing the formation and different plays that we set up.”
Linganore generated most of the scoring opportunities. Grace Doy and Wilhelm also scored, while Sierra Rossman and Ava Bradshaw had assists.
Coming into the game, MacKay wasn’t sure how her team would perform on TJ’s grass field.
“We didn’t practice on grass at all,” she said. “We just had to stay close for our passes and make hard passes and stay close because it’s harder to pass on grass when we’re used to turf. But I was confident.”
It was a busy day for TJ’s defense. Goalkeeper Lacee Donlon had 11 saves, and she also got some help from a veteran defender in senior Larisa Tayler.
“I trust my two players in the back to cover me whenever I mess up,” Tayler said. “And I trust my midfielders to get back for us. So, it’s a team effort on defense for us.”
Like Linganore, TJ didn’t have the benefit of scrimmages, although many Patriots had been preparing on their own for the season.
“I know a lot of the girls on the team, we did winter league and fall league just to work out before we got here on the field,” Patriots senior Jordan Hastie said. “I feel like we were prepared, but nothing ever prepares you for getting out on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.