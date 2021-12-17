During her stellar basketball career at Tuscarora High School from 2010-14, point guard Shania Johnson made in impression on countless spectators.
One of them happened to be her younger brother, Latrell Mark.
“I always watched her when I was little,” he said.
Mark credits Johnson with getting him into basketball, and now he’s the one dishing off assist-worthy passes, hitting key shots and grabbing timely steals while wearing a Tuscarora uniform.
Mark had a game-high 21 points along with six assists and four steals to help the visiting Titans pull out a hard-fought 58-53 win over previously unbeaten Urbana on Friday.
With his team clinging to a 49-48 lead near the 5-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Mark tipped the ball away from an Urbana player and dribbled down the court for a fast-break layup that started a game-sealing 7-1 run.
Earlier in the quarter, Mark hit a pair of 3s and set up Avontae Burns’ layup with a nice pass, just a few of the plays that helped the Titans (3-1) maintain their slim lead over a Hawks (3-1) team that refused to wither after trailing by as many as 10 in the second quarter.
“He is the motor,” Titans coach Lasan Scott said of Mark. “He’s looking for the open guys, he’s hitting open guys, he’s making right passes at right spots, at the time, and it just helps out.”
The 6-foot-2 Mark is still a relatively inexperienced varsity player after only getting to play a handful games as a sophomore because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
“He’s really trying to become a leader this year and really just bring all the guys together,” Scott said. “He knows he makes mistakes, but he also knows, ‘Hey, listen, we’re going to do this together, I can’t do it by myself.’ And that’s his role this year.”
One of Mark’s favorite facets of the game is defense, and the Titans used their full court press most of the night to force turnovers and make the Hawks work hard for points.
“We believe defense wins games, so we press a lot,” Scott said. “It really picks up the momentum of the team and helps push through everything else.”
The Titans also benefited from multi-shot possessions. When Malik Witherspoon hit a layup to give Tuscarora a 25-15 lead with 5:01 left in the second quarter, it was his team’s third shot of the possession.
Witherspoon finished with nine points and 13 rebounds. He spent a good portion of the game going up against considerably taller Urbana junior center Ralph Akuta, who stands 7 feet.
“He played against their big guy, 33, it was a tough game for Malik,” Scott said. “Malik’s resilient, he’s athletic, so he definitely played through it.”
Drew DeSanto had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Titans, whose lone loss came to Frederick, and Ayden Hurley banked in a half-court shot at the second-quarter buzzer to let the Titans take a 34-30 lead into halftime.
“I was proud of my guys. We got down 10 early, we fought back, we got it really close,” said David Crawmer, who is in his first season as Urbana’s varsity coach after serving as the program’s JV coach. “That shot at the buzzer at the half court kind of hurt us a little bit.”
Still, Urbana’s Yannick Siewe hit a pair of 3s and scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the third quarter, and the Hawks trailed 47-46 going into the fourth.
“We just didn’t make any shots in the fourth quarter,” Crawmer said. “But I thought we had plenty of open looks and just didn’t knock any of them down.”
Akuta ended a long scoring drought for Urbana when he hit a free throw with 2:02 left, cutting Tuscarora’s lead to 54-49.
Akuta finished with six points.
“Ralph’s only been playing basketball for three years, so the game still moves a little quickly for him at times,” Crawmer said. “We’re working on a lot of individual stuff. He had a really good summer, he’s developing.”
Urbana’s starting lineup also included freshman RJ Roche, who hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Urbana won the JV game 58-40.
