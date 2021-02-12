Olivia Van Scoyok grabbed a steal and fired a pass to fellow Oakdale senior Gabby Averill, who promptly hit a fast-break layup.
As odd as the two-week 2021 basketball season has been because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was still some sense of normalcy for the Bears on Friday night.
Like in past years, they trotted out an aggressive defense, replete with a full-court press, and showed an ability to push the ball up the floor quickly, thanks in part to subbing numerous players at the same time to avoid fatigue.
The ability to do such things would typically be a good sign for a team with designs of making a strong postseason run. But since this was the last game of an abbreviated season, Oakdale’s only rewards were recognizing its progress and sending off its seniors with a 38-20 win over a tough Linganore team.
“I felt like we really made the most of these two weeks of games,” Bears coach Rob Healy said. “It was honestly like climbing a mountain, I felt like every day we were just getting higher and higher and doing better and better just across the board.”
Healy recalled the unknowns his team, as well as every other one in Frederick County, faced when practices came to a halt in December because of the health crisis.
Once practices resumed in January, coaches had to hastily prepare their teams.
“We just felt every game we were learning more about this team because there were no scrimmages,” Healy said. “So every game we were learning more, what works, what’s not and we just kept getting better.”
As the final score suggests, both teams had trouble scoring, mostly because shots weren’t falling. But there were still plenty of heads-up plays on both sides, including nice passes, strong drives to the hoop and alert hands on defense.
Van Scoyoc thought Oakdale’s energy was one of its biggest assets.
As they’ve done every game this year, the Bears used mass substitutions throughout the night, often sending four or five players at a time in the game. There were several reasons for that approach.
“How good of shape are we in, having all that time off and coming back for two weeks? Wearing the masks, trying to run,” Healy said. “And tonight, the first four minutes, there were no whistles, so it was five in and five out.”
Healy praised his seniors, and that group was more than grateful for a chance to squeeze in some games before their careers ended.
“These past two weeks, it meant a lot to me because after having a rough senior year already,” said Van Scoyoc, who finished with a game-high 10 points. “It was nice to be with the girls I’ve been playing with for four years to finally finish it out.”
Also, she and the other upperclassmen got to share the court briefly with freshmen Skai Bayless and Alexis Rowe.
“They really stepped up,” Van Scoyoc said. “It’s great to see that.”
Aside from handling the ball up top, Bayless had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“She’s got a lot of potential,” Healy said. “We’re excited about her future.”
Brooke Weadon had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bears. Sam Blaylock had four assists, and Kaleah Wetherholt had five rebounds.
Like Oakdale, Linganore often used good drives or passes to get decent looks at the basket, only to see shots miss. Several rimmed out.
“When that happens, it’s a perfect storm, a lot of other things tumble out of control,” Lancers coach Rachael Easterday said. “But hats off to Oakdale, they’re really good.”
Erin Patterson and Gabby Krystofiak each had seven points to lead Linganore (4-2).
“I have eight seniors. They’ve battled. I’m glad they got to put the uniform on one more time,” Easterday said. “It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but they did battle. We had a good win against Frederick this year, so we do have highlights and we did get something out of it.
Linganore won the JV game 53-25. Trysten Colburn led the Lancers with 15 points, and Alisa Ortiz led the Bears with nine points.
