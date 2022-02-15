Before school, Chris Metevia tries to run a couple of miles every morning.
During practice, he wants to guard the best offensive player on Frederick High’s basketball team, Jalen Bowie.
After practice, Metevia stays in the gym to put up some extra shots.
Metevia has never shied away from hard work, and that quality tends to shine through in the critical moments when the Cadets often look to him to make the winning plays in a close game.
On Tuesday night, Metevia converted a three-point play with just over a minute to play, blocked a go-ahead shot attempt by Oakdale’s top offensive threat, Alex Hawkins, and sank three of four free throws in the final minute to help seal a 68-66 road win for Frederick over the Bears.
“Chris is a dog,” Cadets coach Emonte Hill said of one of his senior leaders. “Every day, all day, that’s who he is. He lives for moments like that. Whether they go in or not, he wants to be the guy on the line at the end of games. He’s a gamer. He’s tough. He loves competition. That’s just who he is.”
Hill said the rest of the team feeds off Metevia’s work ethic and competitive spirit.
The Cadets (13-6) overcame as much as a six-point deficit in the third quarter against Oakdale to pull out another road win over a regional rival from the county. They also have road wins over Tuscarora and Linganore earlier in the season.
Bowie came on offensively in the second half and finished with a team-high 16 points after having just two points at halftime.
Metevia, meanwhile, finished with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and the big block against Hawkins.
“I realized at an early age that, if you want to get something done, if you want to be somebody, you just have to work hard for it,” Metevia said. “At the end of the day, if I know I am putting in the work, I know I am going to be full of confidence out there on the court. I am going to be at my best.
“I know, if I prepare the right way, the game is going to be easy.”
Hawkins also came on in the second half and finished with 18 points, matching teammate Cameron Dorner, for Oakdale.
The Bears (14-5), who were coming off a win over a private-school team (St. James) over the weekend, managed to hang in the game early against Frederick with contributions from their role players, such as Cainan Schmidt.
Schmidt hit shots to beat the buzzer at the end of the first and second quarters. He finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
The rest of the team did not shoot very well, however. Oakdale was 23-for-50 from the field, compared to 26-for-42 for Frederick.
“They just made a couple of more shots than we did, honestly,” Bears coach Brandon Long said.
The down-to-the-wire game is yet another on a growing list that portends to a highly competitive regional playoff in the Class 3A West, which includes Thomas Johnson as well.
“It’s going to be a dog fight,” Long said. “You know, I just think it’s the wild, wild west. Anybody can beat anybody. I don’t care if it’s home-court advantage or on the road. Look at tonight, everybody is going to bring their A game.”
