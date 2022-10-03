Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
About five years ago, Tuscarora boys soccer coach Todd Knepper began awarding the “man of the match” after each game to one player on his team who turned in the best performance.
It’s become a coveted honor within the program — there’s a record book and all — and the players enjoy the friendly competition it brings.
No player has earned the honor more than senior striker Erick Rodriguez, who claimed his ninth “man of the match” award last Thursday. And after his hat trick in Monday’s 8-0 rout of Walkersville, he could soon have his 10th.
It’s no surprise that Rodriguez, a four-year varsity player who’s the Frederick County leader in goals, assists and points, has so many accolades.
“He’s everything to us,” said senior defender Tony Lombardi, who’s also played all four years on varsity with Rodriguez. “We run our offense through him, and if he’s having a bad day, it kind of brings the team morale down because we always look at him to score goals and get involved.”
Fortunately for the Titans, that’s rarely an issue, and he’s been on his game in nearly every match this season. That’s partially thanks to the instinctive connection he has with his teammates.
“I’ve grown up with all these kids. My whole life I’ve played with them,” Rodriguez said. “There’s no other people I’d rather play with than them. I just love playing with them.”
Scenes from the Tuscarora vs. Walkersville soccer game at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Monday. The Titans defeated the Lions 8-0.
Katina Zentz
It was obvious Monday as he racked up a hat trick in nine minutes of play in the first half, part of a six-goal onslaught that buried the Lions in the final 20 minutes of the opening period.
Rodriguez first took a throw-in and raced down the left side, chipping a shot up and over the Walkersville keeper for his first tally. Five minutes later, he sniped a set piece into the back of the net. And in the 35th minute, he cleaned up a loose ball in front to clinch his three-goal performance.
That gaudy total has become a more common occurrence for Tuscarora (8-1) the past two seasons.
“We’re used to that. He’ll go out and score a hat trick, and we’ll be like, ‘Good job.’ But it happens all the time now. He’s really reliable,” senior midfielder Ryan Stouffer said.
The seeds of success were planted his freshman year, when he was “scoring goals left and right” against players three years his senior, Lombardi said.
Rodriguez is an exceptionally crafty player with a powerful shot that pilots whatever offense he is operating. It’s helped the relentless Titans pile up goals, as they are averaging five per game this season.
“He’s so agile, he’s got great balance, he always finds the ball in small spaces, and he runs in the big spaces,” Knepper said. “He’s a part of so many goal contributions and goals that stats don’t lie.”
Rodriguez was all around the net Monday, creating chance after chance and pinning Walkersville (3-5-1) in its end. Though he didn’t record an assist, that sustained pressure helped lead to the team’s other goals – two each by Stouffer and Lombardi, and one tally by senior defender Kyle Lillis.
But the man of the match once again appeared to be Rodriguez. Though the awardee will formally be announced Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account, the senior striker made his case with yet another dominant offensive performance.
“I just try to contribute to the team as much as possible and show a big impact,” Rodriguez said. “Mostly offensively, I just try to make sure we’re always scoring goals. But even if it’s an assist, it doesn’t matter as long as the team creates chances and finishes them.”
