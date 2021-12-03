Every day in practice, Tyler Willett confronts the tornado of energy, size, power and speed that is Chase Schultz.
The 5-foot-10, 235-pound Willett is the starting center for the Linganore High football team, while the 6-1, 215-pound Schultz is the Lancers’ Energizer Bunny of a defensive lineman who has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses all season long.
“I can honestly tell you, he has made me miles better just trying to block him every single day because he will always give 100 percent, and he always tries to work you,” Willett said of his good friend and fellow senior.
Coach Rick Conner says that Schultz’s motor is “rare” and something that “most players don’t have.”
Crashing into opposing backfields from the interior and the edges of Linganore’s defensive line, Schultz has amassed 10 sacks and a team-high 17 tackles for losses in 12 games for a team that will appear in its 14th state championship game Saturday night in Annapolis.
“His tape shows explosiveness,” Conner said.
Schultz, 17, owes it to all of his years playing football and all of his hours spent on a wrestling mat. He’s never been afraid to stick his nose right in the middle of a physical scrum.
While his friends gained notoriety by touching the football and scoring touchdowns in youth football, Schultz was happily honing his skills on the defensive line.
“Always in the trenches,” he said. “I was a big kid.”
As a matter of fact, Schultz scored the first touchdown of his life last week in the Class 3A state semifinals when he was given a rare handoff on a fullback dive and sprinted 58 yards for a touchdown, virtually untouched, in Linganore’s 23-14 home win over Frederick High.
“I don’t think anyone sees it coming,” Schultz said of his speed.
Prior to this football season, Schultz would have said he was a better wrestler than a football player, even though football was his preferred sport. But now that’s a fair question.
Though he’s always been fond of wrestling and will be a state-title contender when he takes the mat for the Lancers this winter, Schultz was always nudged toward football because his older brother by three years, David, was the more decorated wrestler, reaching the state final at 182 pounds for Linganore in 2016 as a sophomore before transferring to a private school.
However, the wrestling background has provided Chase with a physical baseline that has allowed him to start playing virtually every snap on both sides of the ball for Linganore.
“Touching the ball is nice and all, and scoring touchdowns is important and wins the games. But playing defense and asserting dominance over another team feels a lot better,” he said.
Schultz has been the physical and emotional tone-setter for a Linganore team on the verge of winning its seventh championship. The Lancers (12-0) were the only unbeaten team in Frederick County this season and will try to cap the run by beating Northern-Calvert (11-1) in the Class 3A championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“I feel really lucky to have the chance to play in the state championship game and try and get that ring and bring it home,” Schultz said.
When the Lancers last played in a state final in 2019, Schultz was not on the field. It wasn’t so much a talent issue, it was an academic one.
When the Linganore wrestling team took the mat less than a week later, Schultz was not out there to help his team.
“It just kind of hurt,” he said. “I was like, ‘Alright, I can’t have this happen again. I can’t be [academically] ineligible again.’”
Schultz buckled down, improving the focus on his schoolwork and doing a better job of completing his assignments.
The pandemic and the time spent in quarantine allowed him to ramp things up physically, too.
Conner said Schultz came into preseason practice in the best shape he’s seen him in, and he’s in even better shape now.
“A lot of times with juniors and seniors, there is not a big difference [in their level of play],” Conner said. “With the really good ones, there is a big difference. And [Schultz] is a really good one because there has been a big difference in his play this season.”
In the classroom, Schultz is now an honor-roll student, which he sees as a badge of honor.
“When he showed me his report card, I saw a kid with bright eyes,” Conner said.
Schulz’s athletic future is presently unclear. Colleges have been asking about him. But the offers haven’t been pouring in yet. There’s also the wrestling dynamic and how he might be able to help a school that way.
In football, Schultz projects as a linebacker in the middle or on the outside. Conner said schools will appreciate his willingness to dive into a pack and make plays, as well as his speed and his ability to chase down ball-carriers.
For now, Schultz is just focused on playing his final high school football game and helping Linganore win another state title, which would extend the record they already hold for Frederick County teams.
“I can’t be more proud of anyone on our team than Chase,” Conner said. “He has really become the complete package. He’s doing a great job in the classroom. He’s doing a great job in the hallways. He leads our football team. He sets the tone for us. He’s our guy.
“Every team that plays [in the playoffs] has some really good players. For us, it starts with Chase.”
