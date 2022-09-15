Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.50/week
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
In its first two games this season, Tuscarora’s field hockey lost to Manchester Valley and Liberty.
Granted, both hail from field hockey-rich Carroll County. The Lions won the 2019 Class 1A state title, and the Mavericks reached last year’s 2A state semis.
“I like to start out the season with hard out-of-county teams,” Tuscarora coach Sophia Hamilton said.
All-the-better to prepare for hard intracounty games like the one Tuscarora had on Thursday against visiting Linganore.
Yes, the Titans generated numerous scoring opportunities all day. But none of them produced goals, thanks in large part to another stellar outing from Lancers goalie Zoe Theologou.
That same trend continued through two overtime periods. And down to their last shot in a one-on-one shootout, which they trailed 2-1, the Titans needed center back Delaney Agnes to somehow slip the ball past Theologou so they could avoid falling to 0-3 on the season.
Agnes delivered. Her goal meant the game ended in a 2-2 tie, which prevented the Titans from going to 0-3, kept the 2-0-1 Lancers unbeaten in the regular season and allowed Agnes to rush off to color guard practice following a time-consuming match that proved unique for players and coaches.
Tuscarora's Sydney Reece, left, and Linganore's Camryn Thompson battle for the ball during Thursday's game at Tuscarora High School.
“I’ve never ended a game in a tie before, this is the first time ever,” said Tuscarora senior Tori Hampton, who also had a goal in the shootout. “I’ve never gone to a shootout, either, in my high school career, only in club. I’m just glad we got that far, and we didn’t lose.”
Last season, the only Frederick County teams involved in a tie were Oakdale and Frederick, who remained deadlocked 1-1 after two overtimes and a shootout on Oct. 15.
Hamilton and Lancers coach Charlotte Landahl both said this was the first varsity tie they had ever been involved with in their careers.
Linganore forced overtime after its defense repeatedly fended off Tuscarora’s seemingly promising scoring chances.
Theologou finished with 11saves, including a huge stop with 5 minutes, 40 seconds left on Tuscarora’s 13th penalty corner of the game.
“She is a phenomenal goalie, a phenomenal leader on the field, along with my senior Camryn [Thompson], too,” Landahl said. “She helps guide those girls in the backfield.”
But Theologou was on her own in the shootout, as was Tuscarora goalie Caroline McDonald, who finished with five saves. Both came up with clutch stops to at least stave off a loss.
The five shooters from each team had 10 seconds to get off a shot. Theologou said she had been in a shootout in a regional indoor tournament with her club team, Maryland Legacy.
“It’s really nerve-wracking, but I just take a step back and figure out what I’m going to do,” she said. “I cut the angle, I break it down and I wait for them to make the first move and then I fully go into it.”
Her actions helped cut the angle of Tuscarora’s first shooter, Erika Cao, one of the team’s senior leaders who, despite being a seasoned varsity player, was a shootout newbie.
“I was definitely nervous to begin with. It was my first time doing it, as a senior,” she said. “I tried my best. But we ended with a tie. That was definitely a relief.”
Hampton, a key returnee who helped the Titans reach the state quarterfinals last season, scored to tie the shootout at 1.
“I just took an angle to the left, tried to get Zoe off her footing, and dodged to the right to put it back in,” she said.
Players like Hampton and sophomore Lulu Markoff helped put pressure on Linganore’s goal during regulation and both overtime periods. Hamilton liked how her players refused to wilt as the game dragged on.
“They have been working their butts off to get in shape, and I think it really showed in this game,” she said. “It was really cool to see them push it into some 50-yard, 100-yard sprints at the end of 70 minutes.”
Agnes, a center back, helped thwart Linganore’s offensive surges. But Tuscarora expects its players to contribute on both ends of the field, no matter what position they play. And after making a couple defensive saves in a 2-0 loss to Liberty on Wednesday, Agnes scored in the final shot of Thursday’s game to secure a tie.
“There’s no better person to pick than a calm, collected center back,” Hamilton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.