1974 Frederick Cadets
Accomplishments: District I champion, undefeated regular season
With ace singles player Phil Hammond leading the way, the Frederick Cadets were a power during the early 1970s.
In 1974, Hammond’s senior year, the Cadets captured their third district title in four years. This one stood out from the rest, though, because the Cadets won all seven matches.
“As far as I know, this is the first time anyone has pulled off a complete sweep as we did by winning all seven matches,” Cadets coach Fred Burgee said. “We are really gloating.”
As usual, Hammond led the way. Heading into the district tournament, The Frederick News-Post reported that the Furman-bound Hammond had won 50 matches without a defeat in his high school career. In his junior and senior years, the Cadets won 25 matches without a loss, including nine shutouts in 1974 (when the Cadets were 57-3 in individual matches).
And as that 57-3 figure suggests, the Cadets had plenty of contributors besides Hammond. At the districts, which was comprised of nothing but singles matches, Rusty Gambrill, Bill Utt, Andy Radcliffe and Jim Utt repeated as champions, while Dan Ohlke and David Gray won for the first time.
During the regular season, some of those Cadets played doubles. For instance, in a 5-0 win over Middletown, Gambrill and Ohlke teamed up for a doubles victory, as did both Utts.
1982 Brunswick Railroaders
Accomplishments: Frederick County champion, 12-2 record
In 1982, Brunswick captured its first Frederick County Tournament team title, and the Railroaders would end up winning four straight.
Back then, boys and girls results were combined to determine the team champion at the county tournament. While the Railroaders girls were a dynasty during the 1980s, the school’s 1982 boys team — coached by Lee Zumbach and Ed Sell — was a force in its own right.
Leading the way was Mike Price, a senior who engaged in some memorable battles with Mark Buzzell, Linganore’s stellar sophomore. Price, known for being methodical rather than powerful, lost to the undefeated Buzzell in the county final but beat him in the district championship match.
Aside from Price, Brunswick also had Scott Green at No. 2 singles. Green went 20-0 that season, which he capped off by winning county and regional titles at mixed doubles with Leah Tucker.
Throw in a slew of reliable doubles players, including Charlie Switlick, Mark Switlick, Dan Brennan, Tim Price (Mike’s brother), Mark Rumer and Arthur Heffner, and Brunswick had the kind of depth that allowed it to pile up 12 wins and help the program defend its county crown.
1990 Walkersville Lions
Accomplishments: MVAL champion, 15-0 record
With five seniors and a junior who had been playing since they were freshmen, the 1990 Lions didn’t just go unbeaten during the regular season, they dominated.
Heading into the county tournament, Walkersville had won 66 of 75 individual matches.
Not surprisingly, experienced players and a familiarity with their coach played a large role in such success.
“The players know the kind of tennis I want to play,” Gary Hedges, in his fifth season as Walkersville’s coach, told The Frederick News-Post. “I play an attacking game, taking control of the net, especially in doubles.”
Walkersville showed an ability to adapt, too. It got a surprise when an exchange student from Ecuador, Chris Roditti, arrived and played at No. 1 singles. But he had returned home by the county tournament. Also, junior Eric Williams — who usually teamed with senior Tim Hobbs at No. 1 doubles — missed a couple weeks after getting hit in the eye with a ball.
But the Lions moved senior Rob Duncan, a stellar singles player, to No. 1 doubles to fill the void, while moving sophomore Demian Mosteller to No. 1 singles. The Lions kept on winning.
Aside from the aforementioned veterans, Walkersville also had seasoned players in Chuck Hommey, Budge Barclay and Brian Jones.
1995 Thomas Johnson Patriots
Accomplishments: Frederick County champion, CMC champion, 14-0 record
The 1995 Patriots were led by one of the most successful players in Frederick County history, Luke Grimshaw.
A sophomore in 1995, Grimshaw won his second straight Frederick County Tournament boys singles title. By the time he graduated, he had achieved the rare distinction of winning four county tournament boys singles titles. No male player has accomplished that feat since Grimshaw.
While Grimshaw went 14-0 at No. 1 singles, TJ’s Mark Williams — another sophomore — posted the same record at No. 2 singles. Steve Strauch, one of just two seniors on TJ’s roster, and Craig Long went 12-1 at No. 1 doubles. And Long told The Frederick News-Post that the No. 2 doubles team of Brian Vaughan and Keith Petrie weren’t far behind his combo.
“This is one of the best teams I’ve coaches as far as overall strength,” Patriots coach Dennis Dove said. “The big thing I see this year over last year is that they’re not worried about their position [in the lineup] so much as they are about winning.”
Long and Strauch won the county tournament boys doubles crown, and TJ’s Dane Sutherland, who paired with numerous partners at No. 3 doubles, was the county runner-up in mixed doubles with Beth Stefanon.
2002 Urbana Hawks
Accomplishments: Frederick County champion, CMC champion, 17-0 record
Despite regularly forfeiting a match because it was shorthanded, Urbana still managed to go unbeaten in 2002.
Then, the Hawks captured their second Frederick County Tournament team title.
At the county tournament, Urbana had champions in Tim Cramer and Chad Fisk (boys doubles) and Vaughan Weston (who teamed with Heather Nichols in mixed doubles).
Urbana also had a pair of strong singles players in Kevin Schwab, who was the county runner-up, and Kevin Meyer, who earned first-team all-area honors.
“I’m exceptionally thrilled for the boys,” Urbana coach Jim Lopez told The Frederick News-Post at the county tournament. “Today was a carry-over of the season. Half our team is going to regionals.”
2005 Walkersville Lions
Accomplishments: Frederick County champion, MVAL Piedmont champion, 18-0 record
The 2005 Lions returned all but one starter from a team that went 17-1 the previous season.
As one of the Lions’ returnees, Jack Reickel, told The Frederick News-Post, “Last year, we were so close.”
He was referring to a perfect season, and the Lions didn’t have to settle for being merely close in 2005. That season, they won all 18 matches. It was the first of three straight 18-0 seasons for the Lions under coach Eric Reickel, in fact, a run of perfection that helped Walkersville win 63 straight matches.
Numerous teams that helped prolong that streak could’ve been listed here, but the Lions were particularly powerful in 2005.
At No. 1 singles, the Lions had sophomore David Lupinetti, a compact yet fiery competitor. Lupinetti took an 18-0 record into the Frederick County tournament, where he was a runner-up in boys singles. Lupinetti went on to to win county boys singles his junior and senior years.
Seniors Jamie Reickel and Jake Butt won the county boys doubles crown after going 18-0 at the No. 1 spot during the regular season.
Walkersville got plenty of production from its other doubles teams, too. Seniors Patrick Skovira and Shawn Hamill went 17-1 at the No. 2 spot, while Jack Reickel and Tim Wiley (who teamed with Hanna Poffenbarger to place second at the county tourney in mixed doubles) went unbeaten in the No. 3 spot for the second straight season, making them a combined 29-0 during that span.
Lupinetti, Reickel-Butt and Wiley-Poffenbarger all advanced to the state tournament, where they each won first-round matches before falling.
2010 Linganore Lancers
Accomplishments: Frederick County champion, MVAL Piedmont champion, 17-0 record
At the 2010 MPSSAA state tournament boys singles quarterfinals, Linganore senior Michael Lesko chased down a shot at the baseline and, with his back still to the net, swatted the ball between his legs.
His tweener sailed over the net and dropped just inside the left line for a point. While Lesko didn’t win that match, he still managed to provide yet another highlight in a season full of them for the Lancers.
Coached by Mark Sunkel, Linganore went unbeaten during the regular season, captured its third straight Frederick County Tournament title and won the Region I title.
Lesko led the way, winning his third county boys singles crown and his first regional title. Of course, many others also played vital roles. One of them was Lesko’s younger brother, Steven, who faced his sibling in the regional boys singles championship match.
At the county tournament, Linganore’s Al Starlings and Ben Shumate won the boys doubles title. Meanwhile, the Lancers got third-place finishes from Steven Lesko in singles and Kyle Ginsburg and Michael Wirtz in doubles.
2014 Tuscarora Titans
Accomplishments: Frederick County champion, MVAL Piedmont champion, 16-0 record
With state semifinalist doubles players (and twin brothers) Nathan Homon and Tyler Homon returning, the 2014 Titans figured to be in decent shape.
But even worse for Tuscarora’s opponents in 2014, the team added a pair of excellent newcomers in Grayson Selby and Luke Shuck.
With Tyler Homon switching to singles, Nathan Homon teamed up with Shuck at No. 1 doubles, and the duo reached the state championship match after winning county and regional crowns. At states, their run ended with a hard-fought loss to River Hill’s Nicholas Zhu and Prateek Swamykumar.
Titans coach John Murray pointed out the difficulty the Tuscarora duo faced trying to return balls with really good spin one them as the second set progressed. Nonetheless, second in the state was nothing to be ashamed of.
“I’m still so happy,” Homon said. “It would’ve been nice to get the gold medal, but it’s fantastic to get the silver medal.”
Selby, a sophomore, went unbeaten during the regular season at No. 1 singles and ended up placing second in the county and regional tournaments. And Tyler Homon enjoyed a fine year at singles, placing third in the county and regional tournaments.
2016 Urbana Hawks
Accomplishments: Frederick County champion, CMC Spires champion, 14-0 record
During the 2010s, Urbana put together an amazing 83-match win streak, which was snapped in 2019.
So by 2016, unbeaten seasons and vying for the county team title (the Hawks won five during the decade) had almost become routine. But with seniors such as singles player Samuel Safdari and doubles players Daniel Yoon and Brady Collins at the peak of their successful high school careers, the 2016 team stood out.
In 2016, Safdari won county and regional boys singles titles for the third straight year. He also placed third in the state tournament for the second time and finished his career with a singles record of 66-6 and overall mark (he played doubles as a freshman) of 83-9.
Speaking about Safdari’s three-peat at the county tournament, Hawks coach Jon Walton told The Frederick News-Post, “I told him you should never take anything like that for granted. There are so many good players [in the county], and for a guy to do it three years in a row ...”
As for Collins and Yoon, they went 23-1 at No. 1 doubles after winning the county and regional titles and reaching the state quarterfinals. Also, the Hawks got contributions from others throughout the lineup such as Riley Jones, Ojas Phadke, Sid Vanham and Aditya Yadav.
2019 Middletown Knights
Accomplishments: CMC Gambrill champion, 17-1 record
Middletown has enjoyed plenty of stellar seasons, and the most recent one (since there was no high school tennis played in 2020) was no exception.
With contributors throughout the lineup, the Knights went unbeaten in the CMC Gambrill and suffered their lone regular-season loss to juggernaut Urbana.
The Knights had two players reach the state tournament by winning Class 2A West regional crowns — sophomore Gage Kirkwood in singles and senior Jack Kaminski (who teamed with Alex Orlando) in mixed doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Kirkwood went 17-1 during the regular season and was the runner-up at the county tournament.
Kaminski spent the regular season at No. 1 doubles, where he and Matteo DeMarchi went 14-2.
The Knights also had reliable performers such as No. 2 singles player Jack Schneider (16-2), No. 2 doubles players Cooper Fisher and Tyler James, and No. 3 doubles players Aninth Nair and Henry Nylen.
