With the bases loaded Monday, Sammy McIntosh was excited.
Prior to stepping into the batter’s box for the Thomas Johnson softball team, McIntosh told her coach, Paul Jennings, that she wanted to hit a home run.
“I don’t want you to hit a home run,” Jennings responded.
McIntosh then told him that she wanted to hit a double.
Jennings then told her that he didn’t want her to hit a double. He looked her in the eye and told her to focus on making solid contact.
Sure enough, McIntosh liked the first pitch that she saw. She put a good swing on it, and the ball wound up flying over the fence anyway, a grand slam that broke open what became a 10-2 home win for the Patriots over Walkersville. Nine of TJ’s runs were scored with two outs.
“I just hit the ball like I know how to,” the senior designated hitter/infielder said of her grand slam.
McIntosh admits that she occasionally lets situational hitting get inside of her head. As a result, you either “make errors or take bad hacks.”
That’s why she loves her new role as TJ’s leadoff hitter. There is less time to think about what she’s trying to do at the plate.
“I think it’s better than sitting on deck,” McIntosh said. “Instead of second-guessing yourself, you just get up there and do your job.”
That’s exactly what transpired in the bottom of the first Monday, as McIntosh stepped in against Walkersville starter Karissa Luther and punched the second pitch she saw into center field for a leadoff double. She later scored on a fielder’s choice after one of her teammates was briefly caught in a rundown.
When McIntosh came up later in the inning, the situation she faced was playing with her brain. She said she tried to kill the ball, and wound up popping out to second base.
Her father, Wes, who taught her how to hit, always told McIntosh to be herself at the plate.
“Don’t think about it too much,” she said.
But it’s sometimes easier said than done.
Still, McIntosh’s ability to make contact and her speed on the base paths made her ideally suited to take over the leadoff role for TJ after batting in the three, four or five spot for her first two high school seasons. The move would have happened last year before the pandemic wiped it out.
It’s part of the natural evolution of the team, Jennings explained.
Plus, the Patriots (3-2) have plenty of pop throughout the rest of their order. Maddie McDermott, who was batting sixth Monday, homered in her first at bat, while Andrea Larson, who was batting ninth, ripped an RBI double in hers.
McDermott is one of seven seniors on the TJ team, while Larson — who pitched a terrific game for the Patriots, striking out eight — is a junior.
Down to its final strike, Walkersville (2-2) finally got to Larson with two outs in the top of the fifth, as freshman Madison Lepeonka connected for her first high school home run, a two-run shot over the left-field fence. That prevented the 10-run rule from going into effect.
“I told Madison and [Gabriella Montgomery] the at-bat before, ‘We are down to our last out. If you swing, I want you to swing for the fences,’” Walkersville coach Randy Hinkelman said.
The game was played between playful barbs from each dugout.
The coaches are best friends who have worked together in softball for a long time. Jennings was Hinkelman’s assistant for the 10-and-under Heartbreakers travel softball team before Hinkelman came to TJ to be Jennings’ assistant for three seasons from 2017-19.
After Larson fooled one of the Walkersville hitters with a pitch in the top of seventh, Hinkelman explained to his player that Larson had been doing that sort of things since she was 10 years old.
That prompted Jennings to shoot back that she had actually been doing it since 11-and-under ball, which is when Jennings started coaching Larson, a year after she had played for Hinkelman.
There were moments like this peppered throughout the game.
“We had to get our barbs in,” Jennings said. “I have learned a lot from him over the years, and I like to think he has learned a thing or two from me. So, it was a cat-and-mouse game.”
