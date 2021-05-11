Being the goalie for the Urbana boys lacrosse team these days doesn’t come with the most exciting job description.
You get relentlessly peppered in practice by one of the most prolific offenses in the state, and then you spend large chunks of games as a mere bystander while the team possesses the ball for long stretches and racks up goals in large quantities.
Occasionally, you’ll be asked to make a save. So, you better stay sharp and be ready when those random moments arrive.
Senior Cullen McKay, a first-year starter for the Hawks at the position, treats this like the dream job he has always wanted.
“It’s phenomenal,” McKay said after making a number of key saves Tuesday night in Urbana’s 16-4 road win over Linganore. “I have never played with guys like these before. It’s phenomenal to practice against them. It gets me better ... That’s what’s important.”
McKay has been a goalie since he was in fourth grade, when his club lacrosse team needed someone to step into the position.
“I have loved it ever since,” he said.
He spent two seasons on Urbana’s junior varsity team and was going to be the varsity backup last season before it was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Already during this young season, the Hawks (2-0) have fed off his persistently positive energy.
“Every day, when the energy is down a little bit [in practice], he’s always the guy that’s like, ‘We need more energy. We need more energy,’” Hawks coach Gavin Donahue said.
After allowing eight goals to Oakdale in a season-opening win last Friday, McKay took it a bit personally, Donahue said.
So, he spent some of his own time studying film of his performance and called a couple of goalie coaches he knows to get their feedback.
“We tell him every day in practice and before every game that he’s a brick wall,” Urbana senior attack Jason Jozwiak said. “And he comes out and plays with the same energy.”
While Urbana’s offense was humming against Linganore (1-1), as it often does, the notable difference between this game and the season opener against Oakdale was that McKay and the Hawks’ defense played better, holding a talented and capable Lancers team in check offensively.
Linganore, which earned a 7-2 victory over Middletown in its season opener last Friday, did not score its first goal against Urbana until the second quarter was nearly four minutes old. The Lancers didn’t notch their second until the final minute of the third quarter.
“Our rotations were quicker. We communicated better. We gave up the shots that we wanted to give up,” Donahue said of his team’s defensive performance. “And I thought Cullen played a heck of a game in the cage.”
The offensive fireworks were supplied by the usual suspects. Senior midfielder Jason Kolar scored seven goals, while senior attack Jack Jozwiak added five goals and Jason Jozwiak added three.
Jason Jozwiak joined his brother in the 100-point club for his high school career. Meanwhile, Eric Kolar assisted on three first-period goals and reached 100 points for his high school career.
Linganore had the run of play for most of the fourth period after the outcome was no longer in doubt. Senior attack Gabe Wheat scored a pair of goals for the Lancers.
“There are a lot of things for us to learn if we want to compete for anything,” Lancers coach Rich Thompson said.
“That’s a good lacrosse team,” he said, referring to Urbana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.