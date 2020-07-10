Hailing from a soccer family, Kirk Meehan played the sport at Tuscarora High School.
But unlike a couple of his siblings, he didn’t play it at the college level when he headed off to West Virginia University.
“I just decided that soccer wasn’t my path,” he said.
Not as a college player, that is. He would stay involved in the sport as a coach, and that role has brought him back to his native Frederick County.
Meehan is Linganore High School’s new boys soccer coach, taking over the program after Brian Johnson stepped down.
Meehan has spent the past four years as an assistant coach at Westminster, two of them with the school’s girls team and the past two with its boys team.
“I’m really happy to be back in Frederick,” Meehan said. “It’s a good opportunity. At Westminster, I didn’t want to leave, but it was just something I couldn’t necessarily pass on — to be back.”
The process of getting this new job was unique, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was down in North Carolina, quarantined down there,” he said. “I did a virtual interview.”
Meehan said he was hired for the position in late May or early June, and he is a special ed teacher at Linganore.
He hasn’t had a chance to meet his players yet because of the health crisis, but he said talking with Johnson has been helpful.
Meehan attended Tuscarora when the school opened in 2003, so he was a member of the Titans when the program was brand new. He returns to a county that is among Maryland’s strongest in soccer.
“Over the years, just watching things develop, it’s been kind of cool to sort of say, ‘Yeah, I’m from Frederick County, and look what they’re doing,’” he said. “It’s strong across the board.”
Meehan got a glimpse of his future team last fall, when the Lancers traveled to Westminster. The Owls won 4-1.
What philosophy will he preach to his Linganore players?
“I think we’re going to try to be physical and turn 50-50 balls into 60-40, that sort of thing,” he said. “I’d like to be winning all the 50-50 balls.”
