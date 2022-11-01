MIDDLETOWN — Middletown's boys soccer team came into Tuesday's Class 2A West Region II final against Glenelg looking to avenge a heartbreaking, overtime loss to the Gladiators in last year's playoffs.
And after 100 minutes of hard play in the rematch, the Knights still had a chance as this year's edition of the matchup went to penalty kicks.
But Glenelg's Roman Farace slipped a shot into the right side of the net on the final kick of the PK shootout, giving the Gladiators a 1-1 (5-4 PK) win over the host Knights.
Farace did a back flip after his shot wrapped up the win, which put an end to Middletown's fine season.
"A great season, a great team all the way to the end, penalty kicks," Knights coach Jeff Colsh said. "I'm proud of 'em."
Heading into Tuesday's match, the Knights (12-4) had won seven straight, and all of those victories were shutouts. Next up was Glenelg, which beat Middletown 1-0 in last year's regional final.
"We wanted this one so bad, but it wasn't in the cards for us," Middletown's Adam Daniels said. "We fought a hard match. Both teams played real well. I thought it was an even match."
Daniels helped keep it even midway through the second overtime period. After Knights keeper JC Schooler dove to stop a cross from the left side, the ball trickled out and rolled dangerously near the goal line. Daniels kept it from rolling into the net by tapping it on the line, and Schooler then pounced on the ball.
Ashton Smith gave Middletown a 1-0 lead during the eighth minute on a play that originated on Peyton Hollis' free kick from 34 yards out. Standing near the goal, Cameron Ewine headed the ball toward Smith.
"I was just wide open and got any part of my leg on it that I could," he said.
But less than two minutes later, Glenelg's Vaughn Sines tied the match, hitting an 18-yard shot just inside the left post.
"They're the best opponent we've seen in a lot of games," Smith said. "We've had six or seven games where we haven't been scored on. And we have to give them respect, they came out and equalized, put one up, and fought hard to the very end."
Both teams generated scoring chances throughout the match but couldn't convert, sending the game into PKs.
Middletown's miss came on a shot that skipped over the crossbar.
"PKs look easy, and when you take one in practice, it's the easiest thing," Smith said. "But when you're in front of all these people and you know there's something on the line, it's the hardest thing in the world to do — at least it's the hardest thing I've had to do."
Daniels scored on Middletown's fifth and final kick, so it was up to Farace to break the 4-4 tie.
"I just had to keep it calm and collective," Farace said. "I knew what I had to do, I shot it exactly how I wanted to shoot it, and I made it."
Like many of the Knights, Farace played in last year's Middletown-Glenelg playoff game, which the Gladiators won 1-0 on a shot in the final minute of overtime.
"It was a very tight game. We went to overtime and we won last-second," he said. "This is a good team, and we came out on top."
While Farace and the Gladiators were celebrating, the Knights congregated on the sidelines for one final time this season.
"This team's incredible, I love this team. We've done so well this season, from where we started," Daniels said. "I don't know what I'd do without these guys ... they gave such a good effort. It's just hard to see them like this. I'm very distraught and it hurts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.