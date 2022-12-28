MIDDLETOWN — After seeing its double-digit lead over Herndon vanish, Middletown’s boys basketball team identified a few things to work on.
The Knights had to avoid getting flustered by the diamond press. They had to eliminate, or at least substantially reduce, the number of open looks given to potentially dangerous 3-point shooters like the Hornets’ Johnny Callow.
Nonetheless, with the game tied heading into the final minute, the Knights seemed poised to get a crucial defensive stop that might just help them salvage the day with a win. Given no good looks whatsoever, the Hornets only had a couple seconds left on the shot clock when Callow was all but forced to launch a short, fallback jumper.
But Callow made that shot to put the Hornets in front for good with 50 seconds left, and Middletown lost 53-49 in the Ron Engle Classic on Wednesday.
“Right at the end of the shot clock. Those hurt,” Knights coach John Keimig said. “When you play 30 good seconds, or 29 good seconds of defense, then have a guy kind of fall down, then he hits a great shot. It was a good play by him.”
Callow helped the Hornets storm back after trailing by as many as 10 in the third quarter. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth to fuel a pivotal 10-2 run that bridged the final two quarters.
“They got hot at the right time, late third, early fourth,” Keimig said. “It just seemed like every time that guy was open, it was going in.”
Middletown (5-2) spent the rest of the night making sure players like Callow didn’t get open looks.
“We needed to rebound and play better defense down the stretch,” Middletown’s Andrew Liscinsky said. “We let them shoot so many open 3s. That was kind of our demise.”
Scoreless stretches for the Knights late in the game also took their toll, and those droughts were often caused by Herndon’s diamond press, which either forced turnovers or disrupted Middletown’s offense enough to get stops.
“They were kind of going back and forth trapping and not trapping the first pass,” Keimig said. “We’ve got to play with our head up and not look so nervous when we catch the ball and want to give it up, understand what our reads are and make the right read through that press.”
The Knights figure they’ll see such a press again, perhaps in high-stakes playoff games, so Wednesday’s tournament game served a purpose for a team looking to improve.
“It’s good to learn, build off of things,” Middletown junior Brett Lucas said. “We obviously saw what we need to improve on.”
No matter what tweaks the Knights make, their main objective is to get down the court as quickly as possible to get transition buckets. After a Middletown player grabbed a rebound, steal or loose ball, Keimig could often be heard yelling, “Let’s go,” from the sideline.
That fast-paced approach was on full display late in the third quarter, when Jackson Polansky hit back-to-back fast-break layups to give the Knights a 38-28 lead with about a minute left.
Late in the second quarter, Lucas also hit back-to-back transition layups, including one where he grabbed a loose ball on the defensive end and drove powerfully by a couple defenders for the bucket.
But the Knights had trouble consistently getting out in the open court down the stretch.
“We’re not the biggest team in the county this year, so we’re trying to get the ball out, we’re trying to get in the open court, and we’ve hit shots this year so far,” Keimig said. “We just ran into a team that was hot, and we couldn’t score on a Wednesday afternoon.”
Lucas hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points, all in the first half, for the Knights. Liscinsky had 12 points. Seth McDaniel had eight rebounds. Jonathan Richards had eight rebounds and four assists.
“We trust each other and we move the ball well,” Licsinsky said. “So I think we definitely can make a run.”
