MIDDLETOWN — When Brian Rider scans the field during games, the majority of his Middletown teammates are considerably younger than the senior goalie.
Knights coach Ty Crompton rattled off his starting lineup, naming sophomores and juniors at nearly every position while his four seniors — Rider, Matt Mancini, Nate Rosales and Tyler Grzyb make up the remaining slots.
With unselfish play Monday night from the Knights youth movement along with a stout defensive effort by Rider in goal, Middletown easily handled the Lions, 19-5.
“I thought we played a really good team game, shared the ball well,” Crompton said. “Defensively, I thought we did great. We sat on our guys, didn’t overextend or commit too many mistakes and had great play in goal.”
Rider said the Knights had a great time in the win.
“We just played for fun, played as a team and played to win,” he said. “I don’t think we could’ve done anything better. We kept the intensity up and they kind of shut down after halftime.”
With a low turnout in numbers, Rider (five saves) was unsure if the Knights (3-1) would have enough players to field a roster at the start of the year. Instead, the Knights are fielding just a varsity team with a 24-man roster and going without a junior varsity team this year.
“We have the size of a normal varsity team,” Rider said. “A lot of people said they weren’t going to play, and they were iffy about it, but then most of them came through.”
Fifteen of the 24 are freshmen and sophomores, who have bought into the Knights system while gaining experience on the fly this spring.
“We’re playing with a variety of grades,” Rider said. “We’re trying to get the younger guys more playing time, but there’s a big difference in skill with 18-year-olds playing against 15-year-olds.”
Playing in front of Rider are Grzyb, junior defender Cason Mitchell and sophomore defenders Kieran Hofgesang and Samuel McHugh.
“They protect me very well. They listen to me, play to win as a team,” Rider said. “They pass the ball well, and they just contribute all around pretty good. I just try to keep the team charisma up, talk to everyone and encourage them when they do something good and not scold them for making mistakes.”
Knights senior faceoff attacker Matthew Mancini — who scored the opening goal for the Knights 40 seconds in — won every faceoff he saw against the Lions. As a team, Middletown finished a perfect 25-of-25 from the faceoff circle.
“We have a great faceoff guy, so we can get possession after possession. You can’t really top that,” Crompton said. “He’s been one of the best faceoff guys we’ve seen in the county, and it’s been that way since he was a freshman.”
A pair of juniors led the Knights offensively, with attack Broden Moran tallying five goals and three assists while midfielder Judd Boniface added four goals and two assists.
Sophomore twins Blake and Connor O’Keefe stood out offensively as well. Conner O’Keefe finished with four goals and three assists, while Blake O’Keefe added three goals and two assists.
“Our last game against Catoctin, they had a little bit of a breakout [performance],” Crompton said. “They share the ball really well. They know where each other is going to be.”
Rider said, “They’re outperforming seniors on other teams. I think Middletown has a great future ahead. It’s amazing to see the freshmen, sophomores work as a team, even though there’s a little bit of a skill gap.”
Moran set up Connor O’Keefe for a goal to take a 15-5 lead with 1:01 left in the third quarter, and six seconds after a faceoff win by Mancini, O’Keefe set up a goal by Moran.
“Fast breaks, it’s awesome. I get to sit back, kick grass and cheer on my team,” Rider said. “It’s real easy when the ball is on the offensive side of the field most of the time.”
Walkersville’s Josh Henigan finished with two goals.
Lions goalkeeper Will Muncy made 11 saves.
