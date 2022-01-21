THURMONT — Junior guard Jonathan Richards didn’t hesitate when asked about his role on Middletown’s boys basketball team.
“I’d say I’m more of a defensive player, and a height man,” he said.
No doubt, defense loomed large for the Knights on Friday, when they had to try to contain Catoctin’s dangerous 3-point shooters.
But Richards also helped Middletown’s offense shake off its recent struggles, finishing with a season- and game-high 19 points to help the Knights to a 66-49 win over the Cougars.
Richards scored the final five points of a pivotal 15-2 run that spanned the final four minutes of the third quarter. He had a three-point play with 22.4 seconds left, taking a nice pass and hitting a layup while getting fouled.
Then, after taking an inbounds pass from his team’s offensive baseline with 2.5 seconds left, Richards hit a buzzer-beating layup to give the Knights a 49-36 lead going into the fourth.
“He had a great night. We’ve been expecting that from him, and we’re glad he finally got to see it and feel what it felt like,” Knights coach John Keimig said. “We talk about taking a step each practice and each game, and Johnny took a step, and we took a step as a team, which is great.”
One area of emphasis for Middletown (4-8) this season has been improving its offense.
“Slow start, but we’re picking it up, finally working together,” Middletown junior Jake Brandenburg said. “Hitting shots is a big thing for us. If we don’t hit shots, we won’t win games. But we’re starting to hit ‘em ...”
Brandenburg hit a wide-open 3-pointer with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter, giving the Knights a 52-38 lead. He’s been among Frederick County’s top scorers this season, and he turned in a typically solid effort — 15 points while also helping the Knights crash the boards — despite being hobbled recently.
“Jake’s been awesome,” Keimig said. “He’s been out the last week with a foot injury but came back strong, and you would’ve never known he’d just had a huge, blown up foot the last seven days.”
Aside from hitting a pair of 3s, Brandenburg made some layups set up by nice passes from teammates like Seth McDaniel. The Knights have emphasized working the ball around to create optimal shots, whether they’re inside the paint or behind the 3-point line.
“Early on in the season, we were shooting it way too early in the shot clock,” Keimig said. “So, move the ball side to side a little bit, get yourself inside-out shots or get yourself a layup or get yourself to the free-throw line, so they did a good job executing tonight.”
Middletown’s ability to get to the free-throw line played a big role in its go-ahead third-quarter run, which began after the Cougars tied the game at 34 on Logan Williams’ 3-pointer at the 4:08 mark. During the 15-2 run, the Knights made six of eight free throws, including three-point plays from Richards and Brett Lucas.
“We’ve had a tough time offensively this year,” Keimig said. “So that’s what I told them — we took a punch on the chin, and then we were able to answer and execute offensively, get ourselves layups and free throws and take a step in the right direction at this point in the season.”
The Knights also had to find a way to prevent Catoctin shooters like Ryan Burke from getting decent looks from behind the 3-point arc.
Trailing 32-19 early in the third quarter, the Cougars hit four 3-pointers by the midway point of the period — three from Burke and one from Logan Williams. Williams’ 3 tied the game at 34 at the 4:08 mark.
But the Cougars didn’t hit another 3 the rest of the night.
“That was a focus of ours, they had a couple guys who could really shoot it,” Keimig said. “So we said to get out, and when those guys get open, I’ve seen them on film, they hit shots tonight.”
Burke finished with a team-high 18 points, including five 3-pointers, for Catoctin, which was coming off its first win of the season. Dylan Nicholson, battling hard in the paint for buckets, finished with 10 points.
McDaniel had nine points for the Knights, and Butts scored eight.
