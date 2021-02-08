Middletown and Brunswick have both shut down their varsity boys basketball teams for the remainder of the season because their players came into close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Brunswick and Catoctin shut down their junior varsity girls basketball teams for the same reason, according to Brunswick athletic director Jon Jarrett.
Middletown and Brunswick’s varsity boys basketball teams played each other Saturday, so that explains why both took precautionary measures.
“Members of the boys varsity basketball teams at Middletown High School and Brunswick High School have been determined to have had close contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19,” Frederick County Public Schools supervisor of athletics Kevin Kendro said in an email. “Due to FCPS protocols and the nature of the game of basketball, both varsity programs have stopped in-person activities for the remainder of the two-week winter season which ends this Saturday.”
Officials weren’t allowed to disclose the school of the person who triggered the precautionary measures.
But the bottom line is, the basketball teams lost a few games in what was already an extremely abbreviated season, which began nearly two months late because coronavirus-related restrictions.
While canceling the rest of the season was bound to cause disappointment for players, halting athletic activities has become necessary to help decrease the odds of spreading the coronavirus.
“The best practice is to shut the program down for the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Middletown athletic director Mike DeSimone said.
Such a measure was already taken by Tuscarora High School, which shut down its varsity boys basketball team before competition started last week because members of the team had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
After halting basketball activities for 14 days, the Titans are scheduled to return to action this week. Like Brunswick and Middletown, they hope to squeeze in some games.
“I’m glad we got one week in,” Jarrett said. “We got to have our Senior Night.”
DeSimone praised his school’s athletes for doing what was necessary to prepare for what might go down as the most unusual basketball season in Frederick County history.
Aside from holding season openers in February and having just a couple of practices to prepare, players had to wear masks during games and refrain from unnecessary contact with opponents, including the once-obligatory postgame handshakes.
“The kids worked their tails off,” DeSimone said. “But sometimes things are beyond their control.”
