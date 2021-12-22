MIDDLETOWN — At 5-feet-5 inches “on a good day,” Bri Horman was pulling down rebounds Wednesday night the only way she and many of her teammates on the Middletown girls basketball team know how.
They were putting themselves in the right position and boxing out opposing players from getting too close to the rim.
Horman was her team’s co-leading rebounder with six in a 56-34 home win over Brunswick. Her teammate that shared the title with her was 5-foot-7 Riley Nelson.
“We’re a very short team,” Horman said, perhaps stating the obvious but also addressing a subject the Knights talk about pretty much every day in practice. “But we’re learning to figure out how to work with that.”
In recent seasons, the Knights have been able to rely on taller players, such as 6-foot-2 Division I recruit Saylor Poffenbarger, 6-1 Kate Pusey and 5-11 Melanie Pick to do many of the things that tall players do — rebound, block shots and shoot over opponents with greater ease, while forcing them to take tougher shots on the other end of the floor.
But that is no longer the case. The tallest player on this Middletown team is Kathryn DeGrange, who is 5-10.
Scenes from the Brunswick at Middletown basketball game on Wednesday. The Middletown Knights defeated the Brunswick Railroaders 56-34.
Katina Zentz
“We just keep telling them, ‘Look, it’s not going to get any easier,’” said Kara Nelson, the Knights’ 5-foot-7 coach who is a former player and can relate to how her players have to play.
“We’re always going to be the smaller team. Always. So, we have to be fundamentally sound every time we go out. We have to box out. We have to get them off the rim when we are boxing out. Every level has to box out, and we talk about just doing your job.”
Nelson said her players are keenly aware of the challenges they face and realize they have to rely on each other to achieve their best results.
That’s what they did against Brunswick to improve to 4-2 overall with their third straight win. Eight different players found their way into the scoring column, led by Riley Nelson, who finished with 14 points to go along with the six rebounds and four steals.
DeGrange added 10 points, and Kiley Coulby had points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Middletown was celebrating Senior Night for its five seniors just to make sure the team got it in with the looming uncertainty about the pandemic.
“It was exciting. I was glad [to have it],” said Horman, who is one of the seniors on the team. “Compared to last year, it was a little depressing. We had two parents in the stands. It was not as fun.”
Brunswick, meanwhile, dropped to 2-4 overall. Coach Cindy Wilhelm lamented the Railroaders’ defensive effort after the game.
“That’s the most points we’ve given up all year,” Wilhelm said. “We had moments where we had things going. But we just didn’t sustain the defensive level that I would like to see on the denial passes and stuff like that.”
Brunswick was led by Cassidy Rhodes, who made three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 17 points.
Wilhelm apologized afterward for being assessed the first technical foul of her career with 5 minutes, 31 seconds to play in the third quarter. Though, she did not feel she deserved it.
“I didn’t say anything,” she maintained. “All I said was, ‘Whoa. They hit that out. That’s our ball.’ I said, ‘Sir, why did I get a technical foul.’ He said because I was out of my box, and I wasn’t out of my box. My box is from here, all the way down [the team’s bench]. He said I was running out of my box. Whatever.
“I have never had one in my entire life. I don’t cuss. I don’t say anything bad. All I said was, ‘Ohhhhh, that’s our ball.’ I hope that didn’t affect my team. I apologize for that happening. I had no intention of doing that.”
Early in his first full season at the reigns of a program that has won three consecutive state titles, Frederick High girls basketball coach Tony Murray is the guest this week on the Final Score podcast.
Heading into Saturday's Class 3A state football semifinal and the start of the winter sports season next week, Linganore running back Ethan Arneson and his father, Ben, are the guests this week on the Final Score podcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.