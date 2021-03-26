There are no official stats kept for yards after contact in high school football. But Middletown depends on them heavily.
Kaiden Fisher and quarterback Gage Queen pinball off defenders on running plays, while Matthew Mancini and Jayson Houck often drag defensive backs for extra yards on passing downs.
With first contact usually not being enough, Middletown is able to maintain possession, score points and ultimately win games.
“It’s a mentality,” coach Collin Delauter said after the Knights dominated Oakdale on both sides of the ball Friday night for a 30-6 road win. “Those guys just want to do it, along with training in the offseason and all of that.”
Fisher plowed through the Oakdale defense for a pair of short touchdown runs. Queen added one of his own. Mancini broke away from the defense on a 13-yard touchdown reception. And the Middletown (2-1) defense stood tall, twice denying Oakdale any points in the first half after the Bears had advanced inside the Knights’ 5-yard line.
“It was a hard-nosed football game,” said Fisher, who finished with 113 on 20 carries, including a 3-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and a 2-yard TD early in the fourth that essentially put the game out of reach.
Oakdale (0-2) had cut the deficit to 14-6 near the midpoint of the third quarter on an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown by Garrett Witt. It was the first defensive touchdown for Witt, who is a versatile offensive playmaker for the Bears.
Middletown just had all the answers one week after it lost a back-and-fourth slugfest to Linganore on its home field.
Queen found Mancini on a pass over the middle for a touchdown on 3rd-and-12 from the Oakdale 13-yard line. That put the Knights in front 7-0 with 54.4 seconds left in the first quarter.
Mancini led Frederick County in receptions last season. He finished the game with seven catches for 89 yards.
“Our quarterback trusts our wide receivers, and our running backs are able to do the job on the ground. So, that gets the passing game wide open,” he said.
A first-year starter at quarterback as a senior, Queen completed 13 of 19 passes for 142 yards and the touchdown. He also made an impact in the running game, carrying 17 times for 58 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:01 left in the game.
“They always play hard. They’ve always got good players. They’ve got good culture, obviously,” Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said of Middletown. “Hats off to them. It’s always a good game when we play them. It’s always physical. You know, they were certainly better tonight.”
Oakdale was playing without Chase Haught, a junior and one of the top offensive lineman in the county, who tore his ACL last week 23-21 loss at Urbana.
The Bears were undone by a number of miscues, including a missed field goal on its first possession and a number of poor snaps on punts, including one that led to a safety in the final two minutes of the game.
“You know, we’ve got to execute better,” Stein said. “We’re inside the 5-yard line twice in the first half and we get zero points. It could be 14-14 at halftime instead of 14-0. We’re just not executing on offense right now. We’ve had some injuries up front. We just haven’t found what our strength is on offense yet.”
