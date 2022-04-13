MIDDLETOWN — Nineteen days ago, Middletown softball watched Catoctin stream onto the field, celebrating a come-from-behind win that slipped away from the Knights late.
Middletown bemoaned the “stupid little mistakes,” as coach Charley Toms put it, that did it in and handed the team its first loss of the year.
But on their home diamond Wednesday, the Knights looked like a different ballclub.
Taylor Broadbent dominated in the circle, pitching a complete-game, two-hit shutout. And after a slow start, the bats broke out and tagged the Cougars for seven runs.
It culminated in a 7-0 Middletown win, giving Catoctin (7-1) its first loss and returning the favor from nearly three weeks ago.
“We just wanted redemption,” Broadbent said. “Last time we played them, it was not the same team. We came to play, and we had the energy to win.”
That was evident from Broadbent’s first pitch. The dugout was up and cheering on their ace all game, and that energy carried over to the at-bats.
It helped, too, that Broadbent tossed a gem. She silenced the Cougars’ high-powered bats, allowing five baserunners all game and just two after the second inning.
Only two balls left the infield, as the junior Towson commit induced weak contact and several whiffs. Broadbent struck out 10 in what she and Toms said was her best start of the year.
“Taylor was as good as I’ve seen her,” Toms said.
It helped that her teammates backed her up at the plate.
Though the Knights struggled the first time through the order against Catoctin’s Taylor Smith, Broadbent brought life with a fourth-inning walk. First baseman Ashlynn Routzahn stepped to the plate two batters later and crushed an 0-1 fastball far past the left-field fence to give Middletown (8-2) an important 2-0 lead.
“I literally almost passed out. I was shaking the whole time. I was like, ‘There’s no way that just happened,’” Routzahn said. “And then I’m like, ‘OK, let’s go. Let’s do it again, just keep hitting.’”
The Knights did just that in the sixth.
After a leadoff single by center fielder Camille Jones, Broadbent doubled her home on a sharp grounder that reached the wall. Broadbent then scored on a fielder’s choice.
With two on and two out, left fielder Morgan Gross stepped to the plate, hoping to make up for her two earlier strikeouts. She received a 1-1 fastball and turned on it.
“When I hit it, it felt great, and I kind of knew we were going to score,” she said.
The ball kept traveling, depositing itself over the fence for a three-run homer that busted open a seven-run lead.
“They hit the ball, and we had a couple opportunities to get out of innings, but we didn’t, so that’s what happens,” Cougars coach Jess Valentine said.
As Gross rounded third and came home to an ecstatic mob of teammates, she mimed an eating motion, which later became literal as the team was surprised with celebratory pizza postgame.
It was a well-earned treat for a Middletown squad that played perhaps its most complete game of the season. The errors of 19 days ago were no more, and the Knights had their redemption.
“Catoctin’s always a friendly rival. We historically gauge ourselves by teams like them,” Toms said. “There’s certain teams that if you can compete with and play with and beat, then you’ve got a good day.”
NOTES: Kayla Carr reached base twice and scored a run for Middletown. Broadbent scored two runs. … Smith struck out 10, surrendering four hits and seven runs in six innings for Catoctin. She also had a double. Carli Mazaleski singled. Madison Ohler walked twice.
