THURMONT — After hanging dangerously close to heavily favored Middletown all night, the Catoctin football team's shot at pulling off the huge upset on Friday looked like it was about to slip away numerous times.
Trailing by seven and needing to drive 95 yards for a touchdown in the final 3 minutes, 53 seconds, the Cougars faced three different fourth-and-long situations.
All three times, though, Catoctin quarterback Connor Crum found a way to get the unlikely first down, be it with his arm or legs. Crum then threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Febus, narrowing Middletown's lead to a single point with 13.4 seconds left.
Rather than have Crum kick the extra point, which likely would've sent the game into overtime, the momentum-possessing Cougars went for the game-winning 2-point conversion.
Crum darted to his left on a quarterback keeper, but crashing Middletown defenders, including Sean Gollogly, made contact with him. Crum then slipped and, despite striving to stay upright, went down a couple yards shy of the end zone, allowing the Knights to escape with a 14-13 win on Friday.
Catoctin (2-6) fell just short of its first win over Middletown (5-3) since 2009, but not for lack of effort.
"That was the hardest game we've played all year," Crum said. "I mean, just everyone battling. That's the toughest game we've played all year."
Middletown played without Carson Smith, Frederick County's leading rusher and a major defensive contributor as a linebacker. Knights coach Collin Delauter said Smith, who suited up and wore his helmet while standing on the sidelines, was held out because he was a little dinged up. Smith is expected to return to action soon.
The Knights handled Smith's absence well early, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on sophomore Joseph Frizzell's 3-yard touchdown run and Cam Baker's 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kieran Hofgesang.
While the Knights didn't score the rest of the night, it looked like they wouldn't have to. Middletown held the Cougars scoreless through the first three quarters, even holding Catoctin to a one-yard gain on a fourth-and-2 situation from Middletown's 3-yard line with 3:18 left in the second quarter.
Catoctin's run game had trouble getting past defenders like linebacker Alex Hoy, and its pass plays were usually well-defended by defensive backs like Baker.
Catoctin finally reached the end zone with 9:29 left in the game, when Crum scored on a 5-yard run to cap an 11-play, 53-yard drive.
Their final drive would prove much more challenging after Middletown punter Stephen Stottlemeyer's kick died at Catoctin's 5 with 3:53 left. Was Crum nervous?
"I'm not nervous during the game," Crum said. "Trust in the coaches to call the plays, and then just executing them and we got the first."
When the Cougars faced a fourth-and-11 from their own 25, Crum threw a 12-yard completion to Febus at the right sideline.
Next up was a fourth-and-15 from their own 32. A scrambling Crum bolted for 15 yards before going out of bounds.
Crum and Febus later connected on a 27-yard pass play on a fourth-and-12, putting the ball at Middletown's 5 and setting the stage for their touchdown pass. After Febus caught the ball and went out of the bounds on the left side of the end zone, referees conferred before ruling touchdown.
"It was a great catch, a little toe drag," Crum said.
Coach Mike Rich then decided to go for the win.
"We believe in our guys. We believe in what we have, and we thought we had the momentum, and we're building," he said. "It's Catoctin football. If we're going down, we're going down with everything we have, going down swinging. We just have to believe for one more play."
Hoy felt exhilarated when he saw the Cougars going for 2. He shot his gap and tackled the fullback, who Crum faked a handoff to. Meanwhile, Gollogly, the right end, sprung into action.
"I saw the quarterback roll out, I tried to get off the block. I got him, kind of, I had a hand on him," he said. "And the other linebacker came and got him with me. And pretty much he just slipped and we got it."
He thought Matt Phillips was his partner on the play. Whoever was involved, it was enough to prevent Crum from doing more damage.
"I tried to cut up and I slipped," Crum said. "The grass was a little wet. I just slipped and tried to stay up."
With workhorse Smith sidelined, Frizzell led Middletown with 99 yards on 21 carries. Fellow sophomore Hayden Smith had 70 yards on five carries.
Delauter praised both backs.
As for the game's closing minutes, he said. "Some mental mistakes there on the last drive. Hats off to them, their effort was fantastic. They played a heck of a game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.