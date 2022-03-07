At the regional swim meet, Middletown junior Heidi Tomlin won the 100-yard breaststroke by dropping 6.04 seconds off her time.
But to win that same event at the state meet, where she was locked in a tight race with La Plata’s Jadyn Woolsey, Tomlin would have to swim even faster.
“I had no idea the girl was going to be that close to me,” Tomlin said. “But after the first 50, I saw her and she was really close. So I just kind of sped up, I guess.”
Topping the time she posted at the regional meet, Tomlin out-touched Woolsey by .13 seconds to capture the Class 3A-2A-1A girls state breaststroke title at the MPSSAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Feb. 26 at the University of Maryland Eppley Recreation Center.
Tomlin’s state title, the only one won by a Frederick County swimmer this year, capped her first season as a high school swimmer — her first season as a high school athlete in any sport, in fact.
Granted, Tomlin was no swimming novice. She took up the sport when she was about 8, joining the Monocacy Aquatic Club. And after giving up club swimming last year, she decided to join Middletown’s team.
“It went fine,” Tomlin said of her inaugural high school season. “My times were definitely way slower than what I got at the regionals and states, but it was still enjoyable. I didn’t want it to be too intense because I had already gone through that, so I ended up having fun with it.”
Tomlin placed fifth in the breaststroke at the Central Maryland Conference/Frederick County Public Schools Swimming and Diving Championships, where she posted a time of 1 minute, 13.82 seconds.
But she won the regional title with a time of 1:07.95, and her winning time at the state meet was 1:07.22. What caused the improvement?
“I believe it was a combination of Heidi improving her turns, wearing a different suit, being focused herself and motivated by her teammates and coaches that led to her having success at the regional and state meets,” Knights coach Stacy MacMillan said via email.
As MacMillan pointed out, being pushed by Woolsey at the state meet also served as prime motivation. MacMillan said she stressed that quick turns would be the key factor in what turned out to be a back-and-forth race.
“Jadyn would get ahead and then Heidi would pull ahead on the turns,” MacMillan said. “Going into the final turn, Jadyn was ahead, but Heidi caught up with her pull-out and continued to execute strong stroke techniques. The competition atmosphere was so electrifying because everyone was just anxious to see the final touch ... Needless to say, my heart was beating pretty fast.”
Swimming in one of the middle lanes and maintaining focus, Tomlin wasn’t able to hear her team cheering her on during the race. She heard them afterward, though.
“Everyone was congratulating me,” she said. “I’m glad they were there and they were all cheering for me, and they hyped me up beforehand, too.”
While the butterfly appeared to be Tomlin’s strongest stroke when she was younger, she eventually gravitated to breaststroke.
“I’ve just always worked on that more than any other stroke,” Tomlin said.
Her pull-outs, form and technique improved as she got older.
“As I tell the swimmers, it’s important to be a smart swimmer,” MacMillan said. “Heidi has strong starts, pull-outs, breaststroke techniques — keeping her stroke horizontal, turns and finishes.”
Since she’s no longer a club swimmer, Tomlin figured she’d hone her technique on her own at the gym during the offseason.
She can still compete with the Knights for one more season, and swimming is the kind of enjoyable activity she’ll be able to participate in long after graduating from high school.
“I like how it works every muscle in your body,” she said. “And you can do it until you’re old.”
