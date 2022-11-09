COLUMBIA — As freshmen three years ago, Jordan Pryor and Carlee Darden played for a Middletown volleyball team that went winless.
Such a humble beginning was perfectly suited as the starting point for one of those cellar-to-celebration stories, assuming the Knights could somehow transform themselves into a contender.
Pryor thought her team had done that very thing last season, only to see her hopes dashed by a premature postseason exit. And this year, an up-and-down regular season made it fair to wonder if the Knights had any shot at going far.
But Pryor and Darden’s early career struggles and any hard-to-shake early season uncertainty only made what happened on Wednesday night all the sweeter.
With Pryor, Darden and several of their teammates making vital contributions for the low-seeded but high-energy Knights, Middletown captured the first regional crown in program history by rolling to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-13 win over host Hammond in the Class 2A West Region II championship match.
Soaring near the net as she had done countless times, Darden was involved in the play that produced the match-winning point. The tall senior was asked if she tipped the ball back to Hammond’s side.
“I don’t really know,” she said. “It all just happened so fast.”
Conversely, this title was a long-time coming for Middletown’s program and for seniors like Darden and Pryor, who didn’t even get to win a regular-season match, let alone a postseason one, as freshmen.
“I just remember how frustrating it was. We worked so hard in practice and it just never came together,” Darden said. “And finally, here now as seniors, it’s all like full circle, and it feels so good to finally win in regionals.”
Being a No. 5 seed, the Knights were forced to play on the road throughout the entire regional tournament. But with Pryor turning in some of the finest games of her stellar career, including Wednesday’s 20-kill, nine-dig performance, and everyone else doing their jobs with aplomb, Middletown caught fire in the postseason.
The Knights (9-8) advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will likely be seeded eighth and forced to play the No. 1 seed on Friday or Saturday. They’ll be looking to extend a run that has seen them knock off defending state champ Glenelg in the regional semis and handle a Hammond team that featured hitter Safi Hampton, who has committed to North Carolina.
About a month ago, Middletown had a 3-6 record.
“We never even knew our potential at the beginning of the season,” Knights outside hitter Caroline Ranneberger said. “Jordan said from the beginning, we just need to realize how good we can actually be, and making it this far is just really showing us how far we can actually go and [how] good of a team we are and how well we work together.”
Knights coach Jaime Pryor said she knew all season her team was capable of such a run. Players with memories of losing just needed to be convinced.
“So there’s a lot of self-doubt and insecurity and not believing in themselves,” said Pryor, mentioning a regular-season win over Linganore and postseason win over Walkersville as turning points. “It clicked, like, ‘Coach isn’t lying, we really can do this.’ They’re starting to believe it, and they play like they believe. A lot of heart on this team.”
Such heart might help explain how the Knights blanketed the court throughout most of Wednesday’s match, turning what seemed like unreachable balls into passes. Or in Darden’s case, getting a kill when her lunging save near the right sideline sailed over the net.
“We’re just keeping anything from hitting the ground,” Jordan Pryor said. “We’ll have some shanked balls, and someone will just throw one body part at it and get the littlest touch and that means everything in the world.”
Ranneberger dove and lunged for several balls, finishing with 20 digs and prompting her coach to say she’s been clutch for the team.
“I definitely am not the tallest, so I struggle in the front row a lot of times, especially with seeing over the block,” she said. “I try as much as I can in the back row to keep the points up and keep it going so that Jordan can do her job in the front row. It all starts with the pass.”
Darden finished with seven kills and played a huge role for a Knights defense that strived to contain Hampton.
“We knew Safi was their primary weapon, and we knew it would take our entire arsenal to shut her down,” Jaime Pryor said. “They stuck to the gameplan and we did a nice job shutting them down.”
Middletown also had a few players go on nice serving runs, including Jessi Prescott, who finished with five aces and served the final 11 points of the third set. Prescott also had 11 digs.
Lillian Godbold, who is setting for the first time in her career, finished with 27 assists, a testament to tips she picked up from assistant coach Mandy Blumenauer and toughness that helped her ignore an ankle injury she suffered the previous day in practice.
“I rolled it. It still hurts a little bit,” said Goldbold, who also had five kills. “I wasn’t worried about. I was just thinking about winning it because I wanted to get the plaque.”
