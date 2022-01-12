Middletown’s Aidan Waters wrestles Walkersville’s Wyatt Wesker in the 182-pound weight class at Middletown High School on Wednesday. Waters won the match via an injury default. The Knights defeated the Lions 63-9.
MIDDLETOWN — On days when he is feeling lazy, Chad Hoy is grateful to have Aidan Waters as a training partner in the Middletown High wrestling room.
Hoy knows that Waters will force him to dig deeper to find the effort and energy the moment requires and push him through another quality workout.
And, whenever Waters is in a bit of a funk or not feeling his best, he knows that Hoy will be right there to do the same.
“I don’t think there’s a better combination of training partners in the state than me and Aidan,” Hoy said without a hint of modesty following Middletown’s 63-9 home win over Walkersville on Wednesday night. “I think he’ll be right there next to me when I win states, too.”
This is a subject that comes up often between the senior co-captains for the Knights and the primary reason they push each other so hard during practice.
Scenes from Middletown vs. Walkersville wrestling at Middletown High School on Wednesday. The Knights defeated the Lions 63-9.
Katina Zentz
They were each within arm’s reach of a county championship as sophomores in 2019. Waters was tagged with a one-point stalling call with two seconds remaining in his championship bout, costing him the county title at 145 pounds, whereas Hoy placed third at 195.
Now, they are bigger, stronger, more-polished versions of themselves and part of a talented group of wrestlers in the heavier weight classes for Middletown that provide a daily source of inspiration and motivation.
Waters and Hoy don’t want to just win county titles at 182 and 220 pounds, respectively. They will certainly be among the favorites. They have their sights set on the biggest prize in their weight classes as well.
“We are always reminding each other that’s what we are here to do,” Waters said about winning state titles.
Since his agonizing loss in the county final to Linganore’s Frankie Dickenson, Waters has grown more than an inch and put on more than 25 pounds. That’s made him a more formidable wrestler in the top position, as he has been able to make better use of his longer legs.
Hoy, meanwhile, has gotten stronger and more technically sound and has never lacked confidence. Following the victory over Walkersville, he threw on a cowboy hat, a practice he said started with the Middletown football team on its way to a state championship in December 2019.
He and Waters are not shy about busting each other’s chops either.
Asked about how they are different Wednesday, Waters said, “I am just a lot better,” prompting laughs from a group of bystanders.
“Wow,” Hoy responded.
When it was suggested the next practice session could be pretty rough for the two friends, Waters smiled and said, “For him.”
