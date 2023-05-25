LANDOVER — For a moment, it looked like the bar might wobble off the stanchion and land right on top of her, like it had done on her previous two attempts at a record height in the Class 2A girls pole vault Thursday.
But, this time, it managed to stay on.
And, on a rare occasion in what’s been a very trying and mentally taxing year for Middletown High junior Ava Allen, she could claim that a break went her way.
Allen was the new state meet record holder in the girls pole vault for all classifications. She cleared 12 feet, 7 inches to take down the record (12-4) set by Oakdale’s Jackie McNulty in 2015.
She also added a sixth title to her collection of state championships to go with her outdoor title in the pole vault last season, two indoor titles in the pole vault and two outdoor titles in the triple jump.
Allen said it was a bit surreal and “weird” to think that no one had ever soared higher than her at the state outdoor meet. But it was also extremely gratifying to her and her supporters.
Her coach, Will Bell, let out a celebratory scream and pumped his arms once the bar held on at 12-7.
Allen then nearly went over the bar twice after it was raised to 13-1, just nudging it off on her second and third attempts.
“I had kind of forgotten about the state record [as a tangible goal] until they announced that I had made it,” she said.
On April 21 in the Rebel Relays at South Hagerstown, Allen severely sprained her ankle after suffering an awkward landing in the pole vault.
That injury followed a stress fracture in her lower back that she suffered last summer and kept her out of action for most of the fall.
The ankle had recovered enough to allow Allen to win the pole vault at the Frederick County meet (12-0) and the 2A West regional meet (12-6). But, still, she said it felt roughly 70 percent of its normal function heading into Thursday’s state pole vault.
“I wasn’t sure we’d even be here,” Bell said. “She’s the toughest girl I’ve ever seen.”
Allen’s ankle injury did hamper her in the triple jump. Her best jump was 32-9¾, which was far short of her winning distance in last season’s state meet (35-1¾) and good for a ninth-place finish this year.
It marked the first time that Allen had failed to win the state triple jump title in her high school career.
But her record performance in the pole vault earlier, finishing more than two feet better than anyone else in the field, helped ease the sting of that.
“The goal was just to win, not necessarily set the record,” Allen said of the pole vault.
Bell said of her performance, “It’s awesome. She deserves it.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter:
@greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.